Harvey Elliott given Valencia deadline to revive his career, as loan disappointments go from bad to worse: report

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott joined Valencia on loan at the start of September and has reportedly already been given a deadline to improve his fitness.

Elliott spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, where it was quickly decided that the associated obligation to buy would not be triggered. He found himself sidelined and briefly returned to Liverpool before switching to Spain.

The former England Under-21 international left Villa amid an avalanche of praise for his attitude and professionalism, but Unai Emery is now on a list of managers who've deemed Elliott surplus to requirements along with Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola.

Harvey Elliott is 'paying the price' for Aston Villa loan debacle

Harvey Elliott (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a disastrous stint at Villa, 23-year-old Elliott needs to make a success of his Valencia loan. The early indications from Spain aren't exactly positive.

According to reporting by Marca, via Sport Witness, Elliott's lack of physical conditioning has been exposed by a disrupted pre-season and the suboptimal Premier League campaign that preceded it.

"His physical condition needs to be optimal to fully develop his abilities, and so far that hasn't been the case because the British player arrived out of shape," writes Dario Puig.

"He had an atypical preseason. And now he's paying the price. He's far from the Elliott of the past who dazzled with the quality he possesses. And he's not shining because he's out of shape. He's well overweight for his physique. And now is the time to get fit."

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The Liverpool loanee is a long way off any involvement in the England senior side, so he has the three weeks of the newly extended international break to get himself into peak condition.

"The footballer needs a radical change of scenery, and La Liga and Valencia seemed like a good way to unwind," adds Puig.

"But for now, he's paying the price for not being in shape, and now he must give it his all to reach peak form in these three weeks and contribute to the team."

Harvey Elliott (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott has played 85 minutes in three La Liga appearances for Valencia, who are now managed by former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre after the departure of Carlos Corberan earlier this month.

He came off the bench in losses against Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, and was an unused substitute in the team's only win against Alaves.

After his playing time was so severely limited at Villa, getting himself fit and firing now seems like a matter of urgency for Elliott. Valencia will return to La Liga action against Racing Santander on October 11.