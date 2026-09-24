Why did Christian Eriksen terminate his contract at Wolfsburg?

Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract with German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

Eriksen was tied to Wolfsburg until the summer of 2027 but the club agreed to a mutual severing of his deal several months early.

The 34-year-old collapsed on the pitch for the second time while playing for Denmark in June after making 34 appearances in his first season with Wolfsburg, and has been recovering at home.

Christian Eriksen leaves Wolfsburg by mutual consent

Christian Eriksen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eriksen confirmed after his collapse that his implantable cardioverter-­defibrillator (ICD) device did its job by delivering a shock to revive him. The ICD was fitted after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland in Copenhagen five years ago.

Since leaving Inter Milan in the aftermath of that emergency, Eriksen has played for Brentford and Manchester United in the Premier League. He joined Wolfsburg in September 2025.

Eriksen collapsed again while playing against Ukraine in June and requested an early termination of his contract. Wolfsburg agreed to the request.

"For us, it was clear that the decision about his future had to be Christian’s," said Wolfsburg managing director of sport Dieter Hecking.

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"We wanted to give him that freedom in this particular situation and have now agreed to his request to terminate the contract.

"He has already experienced and achieved a great deal during his extraordinary career. Despite his short time here, he has left a lasting impression on his teammates, our staff and the fans."

Eriksen made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga, the fourth major European league he's experienced in his career. He thanked the club for supporting him throughout his time in Germany, describing it as 'a great pleasure' to play for the Lower Saxony side.

Danish fans show their support for Christian Eriksen (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I’m pleased that we were able to find a solution together," said the midfielder.

Eriksen has been forced to follow an unexpected path in the latter part of his career. Serie A rules barred him from playing for Inter while fitted with an ICD.

His early departure leaves him as a free agent. Having not played since June, it's clear that a decision on what comes next will have to wait.