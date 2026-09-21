Welcome to 442GOALS, FourFourTwo's brand-new game!

The rules are very simple: we want you to create a team that has scored 442 goals in the Premier League since its inception in 1992 – from names past and present – in a 4-4-2 formation (of course).

So how well do you know the goal tallies of Premier League legends, Barclaysmen and current stars?

How to play 442GOALS

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Roll the dice Roll the dice: three Premier League players, past and present, will appear on the slot machine for you to choose from. (Image credit: Future) 2. Draft your XI Pick one of the players. The counter will tell you how close you are to your target. (Image credit: Future) Use the wildcards You have several wildcards to choose from: you can either tweak the XI you have on the pitch, grab a ‘Roll Again’ option or use ‘Scout's IQ’ to get an insight into how many goals the players you've got at your disposal have netted. (Image credit: Future) 4. Hit the target Can you hit the target of four hundred and forty-two goals – a straight 442? Pick up bonuses, too, for chemistry, trophies and a team who have been there and one it in the game. (Image credit: Future) 5. Win the league… again and again It's one thing to hit the target… but can you win the league while you're at it? See where your team would finish in the table. Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

We hope you enjoyed 442GOALS. Once you’ve bagged your strikes for the day, we've got a formidable tactical board designed to test whether your footballing IQ can span from global World Cup heritage to top-flight management journeymen, with more quizzes courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re kicking off at the absolute peak of goalscoring artistry and global silverware. First, scale the highest summit in international football by taking on our Ultimate World Cup Quiz, a comprehensive audit of iconic showpieces, tournament shocks, and golden boot legends across history. Once you’ve conquered the world stage, test your multi-league firepower by seeing if you can name every player to score 150 goals across 2+ of Europe's top five leagues, before honouring domestic goalscoring consistency by naming the top 100 scorers in Premier League history.

If your scouting network extends to individual accolades and touchline strategists, we have two high-stakes challenges waiting in the tunnel. Shift your focus to elite individual recognition and try to name every Ballon d'Or top 10 of the 2000s, celebrating the world-class performers who defined a legendary decade of European football. After auditing that golden ensemble, step into the dugout to test your technical area knowledge: can you name every manager who's been in charge of three or more Premier League clubs? It’s a deceptive test of top-flight survival, tactical rebrands, and managerial merry-go-rounds.

To ensure your analytical edge stays razor-sharp for every matchday, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical deep-dives. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can claim secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.