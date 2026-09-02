'Alexia Putellas arrival shows how far the WSL has come' Ex-Barcelona teammate Keira Walsh parks club rivalry to pay ultimate compliment

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The Chelsea midfielder reflects on the WSL’s growth, Chelsea’s title hopes in their first full season at Stamford Bridge and the significance of Alexia Putellas’ move to the league

BROMLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Fans of London City Lionesses put up a banner for Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon of London City Lionesses, saying Welcome during the pre-season friendly match between London City Lionesses and Atletico Madrid at Copperjax Community Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Bromley, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Fans of London City Lionesses put up a banner for Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon of London City Lionesses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Walsh hopes her former Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas can make a major impact on the Women’s Super League, with the midfielder excited to see her friend and two-time Ballon d’Or winner take on the English game.

Putellas moved to London City Lionesses this summer after 14 years with Barcelona, winning three Champions League titles in that time, two of which Walsh won alongside her in 2023 and 2024 during the 29-year-old's three year stint there.

She is one of a number of high-profile arrivals and returning players in the WSL this summer, with Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle joining Arsenal and Mary Earps and Kadidiatou Diani also joining Putellas at London City.

'It shows where women's football is at in England'

Keira Walsh, Jana Fernandez and Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona pose for a photo with the LigaF Trophy at Estadi Johan Cruyff on May 10, 2024

Keira Walsh (L) played alongside Alexia Putellas (R) at Barcelona (Image credit: Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

“Alexia’s a big name but she's definitely got all the talent to back that up,” Walsh said. “So first and foremost, I hope that she has an impact in the league.

“I think after seeing how hard she works and what she's about, that would be great for her. But in general, it's really exciting to have one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world, in our league.

Alexia Putellas lifts her Ballon d&#039;Or Feminin trophy on the pitch prior to the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou on December 04, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain

Alexia Putellas lifts her Ballon d'Or Feminin trophy in 2021 (Image credit: Getty)

“It's a really exciting time for the league. If you look at a lot of the signings that have come in the summer, a lot of teams have strengthened. Being an English player, and having played in this league for so long, I first played here when I was 17 - so 12 years ago.

“To know that people see it as the most competitive league and one of the most attractive leagues, with the likes of Alexia coming over and playing here now.

“It just shows where women’s football is at in England. Being in that space, it's really exciting to see that people are behind us and they're backing us.

“It’s the biggest difference in the league now, from when I first joined - seeing all the top players coming from abroad and playing here.

“It’s a really competitive league now and every team has an unbelievable squad. Seeing that squad depth and squad quality across most teams has improved so much.”

Chelsea chasing WSL glory again as they move to Stamford Bridge

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton &amp;amp; Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England.

Chelsea Women will play all of their league games at Stamford Bridge for the first time (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images))

But while Walsh is excited to see her former Barcelona team-mate in the WSL, her focus is firmly on helping Chelsea reclaim the title after Manchester City, Walsh’s former side, ended their remarkable run of six successive titles last season.

“The aim at Chelsea is always to win the WSL. Last year it went to City but the league was more competitive than it has been. In women’s football in general, we want that but obviously I would have preferred for the trophy to have come back with us.

“We need to control games better this season and when we're on top, we need to close out games and ride out the tough moments to make it hard for teams to come back. We made it difficult for ourselves last season.”

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Kiera Walsh of Chelsea during the UEFA Women&amp;amp;apos;s Champions League Third Qualifying Round First Leg match between Chelsea and Real Sociedad on August 26, 2026 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Keira Walsh (Image credit: Getty Images)

This season also marks a significant change for Chelsea, as they move their home from Kingsmeadow to Stamford Bridge after nine years at the 4,850-capacity stadium in Kingston upon Thames.

The Blues played four WSL games and all of their Champions League games at Stamford Bridge last season, but have now committed to host all of their home league matches at the 40,000-capacity stadium.

“I think it's an incredible move from the club,” Walsh said, on the move to the 40,000-capacity stadium. “Even just playing on a pitch of that quality in that stadium is an incredible feeling as a player.

“It makes you feel like you're being taken really seriously. And yeah, that's something that Chelsea have done. And I think to play in front of our fans at Stamford Bridge, you know, the place that we call home is really special.”

Ayisha Gulati
Ayisha Gulati
Women's Football Writer

Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.

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