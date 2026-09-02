'Alexia Putellas arrival shows how far the WSL has come' Ex-Barcelona teammate Keira Walsh parks club rivalry to pay ultimate compliment

Fans of London City Lionesses put up a banner for Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon of London City Lionesses

Keira Walsh hopes her former Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas can make a major impact on the Women’s Super League, with the midfielder excited to see her friend and two-time Ballon d’Or winner take on the English game.

Putellas moved to London City Lionesses this summer after 14 years with Barcelona, winning three Champions League titles in that time, two of which Walsh won alongside her in 2023 and 2024 during the 29-year-old's three year stint there.

She is one of a number of high-profile arrivals and returning players in the WSL this summer, with Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle joining Arsenal and Mary Earps and Kadidiatou Diani also joining Putellas at London City.

Keira Walsh (L) played alongside Alexia Putellas (R) at Barcelona (Image credit: Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

“Alexia’s a big name but she's definitely got all the talent to back that up,” Walsh said. “So first and foremost, I hope that she has an impact in the league.

“I think after seeing how hard she works and what she's about, that would be great for her. But in general, it's really exciting to have one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world, in our league.

Alexia Putellas lifts her Ballon d'Or Feminin trophy in 2021 (Image credit: Getty)

“It's a really exciting time for the league. If you look at a lot of the signings that have come in the summer, a lot of teams have strengthened. Being an English player, and having played in this league for so long, I first played here when I was 17 - so 12 years ago.

“To know that people see it as the most competitive league and one of the most attractive leagues, with the likes of Alexia coming over and playing here now.

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“It just shows where women’s football is at in England. Being in that space, it's really exciting to see that people are behind us and they're backing us.

“It’s the biggest difference in the league now, from when I first joined - seeing all the top players coming from abroad and playing here.

“It’s a really competitive league now and every team has an unbelievable squad. Seeing that squad depth and squad quality across most teams has improved so much.”

Chelsea chasing WSL glory again as they move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Women will play all of their league games at Stamford Bridge for the first time (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images))

But while Walsh is excited to see her former Barcelona team-mate in the WSL, her focus is firmly on helping Chelsea reclaim the title after Manchester City, Walsh’s former side, ended their remarkable run of six successive titles last season.

“The aim at Chelsea is always to win the WSL. Last year it went to City but the league was more competitive than it has been. In women’s football in general, we want that but obviously I would have preferred for the trophy to have come back with us.

“We need to control games better this season and when we're on top, we need to close out games and ride out the tough moments to make it hard for teams to come back. We made it difficult for ourselves last season.”

Keira Walsh (Image credit: Getty Images)

This season also marks a significant change for Chelsea, as they move their home from Kingsmeadow to Stamford Bridge after nine years at the 4,850-capacity stadium in Kingston upon Thames.

The Blues played four WSL games and all of their Champions League games at Stamford Bridge last season, but have now committed to host all of their home league matches at the 40,000-capacity stadium.

“I think it's an incredible move from the club,” Walsh said, on the move to the 40,000-capacity stadium. “Even just playing on a pitch of that quality in that stadium is an incredible feeling as a player.

“It makes you feel like you're being taken really seriously. And yeah, that's something that Chelsea have done. And I think to play in front of our fans at Stamford Bridge, you know, the place that we call home is really special.”