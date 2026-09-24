'I was on the verge of going to Arsenal but I couldn’t say no to Sevilla - it caused friction with Unai Emery' Director opens up on how he almost moved to North London

Arsenal very nearly signed one of Unai Emery's most trusted generals, alongside bringing the Basque to N5 in 2018.

Emery took the Gunners job following the departure of club legend Arsene Wenger after 22 years in the hot seat – but failed to elevate a flailing Arsenal, finishing fifth in his first season and losing the Europa League final 4-1.

Now, in comments made to Mucho Deporte via a report from Sport Witness, Emery's right-hand man at Sevilla and Aston Villa, Monchi, has explained how fate very nearly brought him to the Premier League sooner.

Monchi opens up on botched Arsenal move - and subsequent “friction” with Unai Emery

Monchi has worked with Emery at multiple clubs

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Monchi stepped into the Director of Football role at the Andalucian club in 2000 and helped to build a dynasty at the club, capturing seven Europa League titles over the years.

Emery was responsible for three in a row, forming a close partnership with his director, as the pair developed an astonishing formula for buying untapped talent and developing them into European stars.

Emery was hugely successful at Sevilla (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Once I had decided to leave Roma (in 2018), Unai called me about going to Arsenal,” Monchi says now.

“I was on the verge of going. But amidst the whirlwind of exchanging contracts with Arsenal, Pepe Castro [of Sevilla] called me. Just as he had helped me leave for Roma because I asked him to, I couldn’t say no to that call.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It caused a bit of friction with Unai – because he was very excited, as was I, about me going to Arsenal – but I came to Sevilla instead. I am incredibly grateful for that second spell and that opportunity in Sevilla, even though those were four difficult, complicated years.”

Things didn't go to plan for Emery at Arsenal, who was sacked in November of his second season, with Raul Sanlehhi and Sven Mislintat largely responsible for the recruitment during the now Aston Villa manager's first stint in the Premier League.

While things certainly improved for Arsenal under another Basque in Mikel Arteta, Emery landed on his feet again, too, winning a fourth Europa League title with Villarreal before repeating the feat in the Midlands – where Monchi would link up with him once more.

Arsenal have been sucessful post-Emery - and Emery has been successful post-Arsenal (Image credit: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Unai I know from Sevilla is nothing like the Unai I’ve come to know in Birmingham; he is a much better Unai, because he is someone who is always striving to improve,” he concluded.

“He is deeply inquisitive about football – obsessed with video analysis, imagery, and match preparation – and a coach who has almost always been successful.”

Arsenal take on Leeds United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.