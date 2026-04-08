Is Martin Odegaard injured this weekend? Injury latest on Arsenal captain as Premier League leaders face Bournemouth
Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal fans a scare when he was withdrawn against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League
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Martin Odegaard has been unable to put his injury troubles behind him during a stop-start season.
The Arsenal captain has been sidelined on five separate occasions in 2025/26, suffering a string of problems including knee, muscle and shoulder issues.
It has restricted Odegaard to 29 domestic appearances this term, leaving Gunners boss Mikel Arteta without a key figure in the club's fight for Premier League and Champions League glory.