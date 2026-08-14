Friday Football Quiz, episode 128: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Friday Football Quiz time is, once again, upon us.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 127

We're back at it again for the 128th time, with 20 questions testing you on the Remontada, cabbages, Fabio Aurelio and a guy who was sent off for removing his shirt – with no time limit.

Please tell us below how you got on in the Friday Football Quiz and thanks again for your support.

Sailing through the Friday Football Quiz is the ideal way to kick off the weekend, but true football intellect requires keeping that momentum rolling all the way through to Sunday evening. You’ve proved your instincts, but we'd like to test whether your memory can stretch from Spanish transfer blockbusters to the foundational landscape of English football, and much, much more – courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re launching straight into the ultimate stage of international royalty and heavy-spending La Liga giants. First, we want you to test your knowledge of El Clásico transfer dominance by naming the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, tracing the eye-watering fees that brought global superstars to Spain. Once you’ve audited those marquee arrivals, pivot to South American greatness and see if you can name every Brazil player to have played in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 finals.

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Next, name every English county to have a club in the 92, a challenge that rewards the true groundhoppers who know their regional borders as well as their league tables. Following that map work, scale up to the elite era of the modern game: can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League? From the one-season survivors to the evergreen mainstays, let's see if your archival recall is world-class.

To lower your pulse after that comprehensive workout, settle into a quiet spot in the dugout for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 65, with clues on the Super League, Super Cups and Superheroes, featuring a brilliant mix of breakaway drama, silverware, and larger-than-life icons. To ensure you stay sharp for every matchday, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.