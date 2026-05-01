Is Matheus Cunha injured? Latest on Manchester United forward's fitness

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Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha missed their win over Brentford

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on March 01, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Matheus Cunha (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Matheus Cunha has been one of the rare shining lights in Manchester United's season.

Despite the misery of Ruben Amorim's reign and subsequent transition with caretaker Michael Carrick, the Brazil international has thrived since moving to Old Trafford.