Is Matheus Cunha injured? Latest on Manchester United forward's fitness
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By Richard Buxton published
Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha missed their win over Brentford
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Matheus Cunha has been one of the rare shining lights in Manchester United's season.
Despite the misery of Ruben Amorim's reign and subsequent transition with caretaker Michael Carrick, the Brazil international has thrived since moving to Old Trafford.
Cunha's debut season with United has seen him conjure up 10 goals and assists in 34 Premier League games which included a dramatic winner to take the spoils at Arsenal.