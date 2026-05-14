Is Mohamed Salah injured this weekend? Liverpool superstar fitness latest

Mohamed Salah was last seen against Crystal Palace, before a hamstring injury sidelined him.

The Reds’ quest to secure Champions League qualification received a harsh blow in late April, when their star forward went down clutching his hamstring in the 60th minute.

Mohamed Salah, whose injury did not come via contact, has been absent for Liverpool since, with Arne Slot’s men taking just one point from two Premier League games in that time.

The Egypt international, who is set to leave Liverpool as a free agent this summer, was previously confirmed by Liverpool to be back before the season’s end.

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Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, while less integral this season to his team than during its predecessors, boasts 21 goal involvements in 38 games for the Reds.

After his non-contact hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in April, the club revealed that Salah’s scan yielded positive news, and that the Egyptian would return to the fray soon.

Mohamed Salah is third for goal contributions this season in the Liverpool squad. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ahead of his side’s trip to Aston Villa this upcoming Friday, Arne Slot confirmed in a pre-match press conference that Mohamed Salah will likely play, then described the details of his pending return.

“Mo will be available tomorrow for only a few minutes, but hopefully [he] can come in,” said Slot.

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Salah, who hit out at the Dutchman in a fiery interview last December, will almost certainly play a sizeable role in Liverpool’s final game against Brentford, and not a brief cameo as many may have expected.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool manager provided updates regarding the condition of Ibrahima Konate, Florian Wirtz and Alisson Becker ahead of the Aston Villa clash.

“Ibou is OK, [he’s] trained with us. Alisson trains with us again, let’s see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week,” said the 47-year-old.

Alisson Becker is also set to return soon, possibly for his last ever Liverpool game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[Wirtz has a] stomach infection, so let’s see if he is fit for tomorrow. He’s on antibiotics,” continued Slot.

It appears that all four players will be cleared to face Brentford, including a rumoured to be departing Alisson in what could also be his final Liverpool game alongside exiting veteran Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah return to Premier League action on Friday evening at Villa Park.