Manchester United report: West Ham United star gives his agreement for Old Trafford move

Michael Carrick is hoping to beat a selection of European giants to the West Ham man's signature, and he's in pole position.

The Red Devils have emerged as the frontrunners to sign relegation-threatened West Ham’s star midfielder after receiving an immediate response from his representatives.

Manchester United, deep into the process of a midfield summer overhaul with the departure of reinvigorated veteran Casemiro, have seen drastic improvements under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Elsewhere, West Ham’s Premier League survival is far from confirmed, currently 18th-placed and two points beneath relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United receive boost in quest for Mateus Fernandes’ signature

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According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are leading the race for Mateus Fernandes’ signature, with the Portuguese midfielder being highly receptive to the idea of an Old Trafford arrival.

The Red Devils have already contacted his representatives and received an immediate response regarding Fernandes’ priorities, which lie far beyond a potential Championship campaign with West Ham in 2026/27.

Mateus Fernandes is on Manchester United's radar (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million last summer – a distinctly bright spark in the faltering West Ham machinery this season.

Manchester United reportedly view the young Portuguese midfielder as not just a solid partner to club captain Bruno Fernandes, who ranked at No. 4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world, but also a possible successor in his role.

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Key traits that have attracted the Red Devils’ attention include the 21-year-old’s aggressiveness in duels and tackling, his progressive and line-breaking passing, and his composure on the ball.

The West Ham star is believed to idolise recent FWA Player of the Year winner Bruno Fernandes, and is excited by the idea of joining him in Manchester.

The West Ham midfielder has reportedly responded resoundingly to the opportunity presented, which would include Champions League football.

Fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes is one of the West Ham star's idols. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham value their star midfielder at a minimum of £80 million – a figure likely to decrease if the club is unable to secure Premier League football for the 2026/27 season – with various European heavy-hitters expressing interest in the 21-year-old.

PSG and Manchester City are two such teams, with the former having already made contact with Fernandes’ camp, while the likes of Aston Villa and Chelsea also monitor developments.

Many European scouts have been noticed observing West Ham’s recent games, but Manchester United appear in pole position to secure the Portuguese star’s services for next season.