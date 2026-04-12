'Liverpool handballed. That should have been a red card and a penalty for us. But the referee didn’t see anything. Today, with VAR, it would have been us playing in the final' Radja Nainggolan believes Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly cost his former side

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Ex-Roma man Radja Nainggolan is one of the few frustrated that VAR wasn’t around earlier

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates beating Roma
Former Roma man Radja Nainggolan believes his team were robbed in 2018 (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s battle with Roma in the Champions League semi-final in 2018 was certainly a memorable one.

The Reds headed for the second leg in Italy after a confident 5-2 win at Anfield, so the tie looked done when Sadio Mane notched the first goal at the Stadio Olimpico.

There was a whiff of a comeback when James Milner turned the ball into his own net, and despite Georginio Wijnaldum taking Liverpool’s aggregate score to seven before half-time.