James Milner News and Features
Date of birth: January 4, 1986
Instagram: @jamesmilnerofficial
Club(s): Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool
Country: England
Signing fee: Free
One of the most reliable players in Premier League history, he has been a mainstay for sides since his debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old in 2002. Once the league's youngest scorer, he has quietly amassed a stack of top-flight honours with the minimum of fuss. Has embraced a 'boring' tag given to him for his quiet lifestyle, but his career is anything but, taking in Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League titles.
Latest about James Milner
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.