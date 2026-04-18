‘After losing the first leg of the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, Klopp told me and Sadio Mane we’d turn it around. We believed him’ Fabinho on a legendary Anfield European night
One of the greatest European comebacks in Liverpool history came in the 2019 Champions League semi-final
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
When it comes to dramatic European comebacks, few can better Liverpool's second-leg dismantling of Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.
Jurgen Klopp's side were left licking their wounds after a 3-0 first-leg defeat in the Camp Nou, only to turn the tables and pull off a miraculous 4-0 win at Anfield to book their places in the final.
For former Reds midfielder Fabinho, the match remains one of his favourite memories in a Liverpool shirt.