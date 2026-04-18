‘After losing the first leg of the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, Klopp told me and Sadio Mane we’d turn it around. We believed him’ Fabinho on a legendary Anfield European night

Features
By Contributions from published

One of the greatest European comebacks in Liverpool history came in the 2019 Champions League semi-final

Jurgen Klopp Fabinho
Fabinho is back in the Brazil squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to dramatic European comebacks, few can better Liverpool's second-leg dismantling of Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp's side were left licking their wounds after a 3-0 first-leg defeat in the Camp Nou, only to turn the tables and pull off a miraculous 4-0 win at Anfield to book their places in the final.