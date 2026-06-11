Liverpool star Federico Chiesa to leave this summer, with asking price set: report

Federico Chiesa's move to Liverpool has hardly worked out for all parties.

The Italy international arrived in summer 2024 as the sole signing of Arne Slot's debut campaign which culminated in Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions.

But Chiesa found first-team opportunities heavily limited at Anfield, making just nine starts from his 50 appearances in all competitions which yielded only five goals.

Frustration behind Federico Chiesa's Liverpool career

His only goals of note came in the 2025 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle and last season's opening win over Bournemouth as the title holders got off to a flying start.

A potential return to Serie A has been touted as early as January, when reports in his homeland claimed Juventus were prepared to broker a deal for their former forward.

Federico Chiesa during his time with Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although a move failed to materialise, Chiesa has made no secret of his frustrations at a lack of regular first-team opportunities as he looks to put his career back on track.

He has already outlined plans to seek clarity from new Reds' head coach Andoni Iraola following the club's pre-season tour of North America at the end of July.

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"If I don't find consistency in the Premier League, I'll have to look elsewhere," Chiesa recently told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last one, very little.

"I'll go on a training camp in the US, then I'll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we'll see."

Chiesa is set to hold talks with new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

However Chiesa's next move appears predetermined with well-connected Liverpool reporter David Lynch telling Anfield Index that his summer exit is already inevitable.

“He’ll go [in the summer] and I think he’ll always be remembered quite warmly by Liverpool fans as he always tried his best, really well liked around the place as well for his personality, being a good guy, but it’s just not worked out for him", said Lynch.

A return to Serie A appears the 28-year-old's likely destination, having first risen to prominence with Fiorentina, where his father Enrico Chiesa also played.