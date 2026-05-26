Liverpool report: Alisson to Juventus saga takes dramatic twist

Alisson Becker may have played his final Anfield game last Sunday, during the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Liverpool, who saw off icons Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in the same game, have struggled to keep Alisson away from the allure of Serie A giants Juventus, since tentative links emerged earlier this year.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, two-time Golden Glove winner and Premier League champion, endured an injury-ridden season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili stepping up in his absence throughout Liverpool’s 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool have now asked Alisson directly to stay

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The Georgian deputy, once perceived as an ideal Alisson successor, struggled to impress in the many opportunities he received this latest top-flight season.

Mamardashvili kept just two clean sheets in 10 Premier League games for Liverpool, conceding 18 goals in that time, as the Reds marched to the lowest points tally for Champions League qualification in a 38-game Premier League season ever.

Alisson Becker's Liverpool career might not be over just yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reportedly told Alisson, who FourFourTwo proclaimed the best in Premier League history, directly that they want him at the club heading into the 2026/27 season.

Romano said: “Liverpool told Alisson ‘we want you to stay, we want you to be our goalkeeper, we believe in you.’”

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“Now it’s on Alisson. He was tempted by Juventus, for sure, but Alisson was probably considering an exit only in case Liverpool said ‘okay, you can go.’”

“He never wanted to break his relationship or legacy with Liverpool as a [club] legend. So that’s (Alisson leaving despite Liverpool still wanting him) never been the case,” he continued.

Alisson, who was offered a multi-year deal by Juventus in April and even agreed personal terms with the Italian giants, now appears set to remain on Merseyside barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Even if Alisson still wanted to leave, perhaps Cesc Fabregas' Como put the final nail in the Juventus coffin. (Image credit: Alamy)

Juventus failed to secure Champions League football in the 2025/26 Serie A campaign, falling on the final day to Torino in a 2-2 draw.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como secured the final Champions League spot following a 4-1 victory against Cremonese, with Roma, Napoli and Inter Milan in positions one through three.

If Liverpool’s prized shot-stopper still wants to leave Anfield, perhaps the prospect of playing Europa League football at the tail-end of his career could keep him a Red instead.