£125 million Liverpool star reveals ‘disconnected’ feeling from club after Slot sacking

The Dutchman exited Anfield last weekend after a tragic sophomore season as Reds boss, leading the club from Premier League success to scraping Champions League qualification.

Arne Slot oversaw a top-flight title-winning campaign during his debut season at the helm in Liverpool, then became the beneficiary of significant summer spending ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Superstar attacking talent in Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, signed for a combined fee of over £300 million, endured, mostly, stuttering starts to their Liverpool careers, with one member of the trio describing a “disconnected” feeling from the club during international duty.

Alexander Isak processes Slot sacking, describes “disconnected” feeling

Isak, signed from Newcastle United for a record-breaking transfer fee of £125 million last summer, has expressed his feelings after the sacking of Arne Slot.

Currently on international duty with Sweden, the striker, who bagged a strike of vicious calibre yesterday evening in his nation’s 3-1 friendly loss to Norway, has described a “disconnected” feeling from Liverpool while being away.

Alexander Isak's debut Liverpool campaign did not go as hoped. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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"I've kind of disconnected from Liverpool now that I'm here [with Sweden]. It's always sad when a coach has to leave,” the record-breaking attacker said.

Isak, who scored Sweden’s solitary goal through a solo run into a tightly-angled curling effort, then seemingly expressed a lack of surprise at Slot’s exit.

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“[The manager is] usually the first position to change when things go badly,” he said, after an injury-ridden debut campaign saw the forward’s goal tally drop from 27 strikes in 2024/25 to just four this season.

Isak continued: “As I said, I don't know much about what has happened or will happen. I wish him all the best.”

The Sweden international, who will no doubt be an integral part of likely next Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola’s plans, suffered a broken leg in December against Tottenham Hotspur.

Alexander Isak on Arne Slot leaving Liverpool: "I've kind of disconnected from Liverpool now that I'm here [with Sweden]. It's always sad when a coach has to leave. That's usually the first position to change when things go badly. But as I said, I don't know much about what has…June 2, 2026

Just when things started to look up for Isak, bad luck struck (Image credit: Getty Images)

The match, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Reds, saw Isak endure the injury at the precise moment of his opening strike, keeping him out of action until early April.

Isak saw his shots per game more than halve under the Dutchman’s watch, dropping from 2.9 at Newcastle in 2024/25 to a measly 1.2 during his recent campaign for Liverpool.

Having lost club legend Mohamed Salah, the Reds will surely turn to their Swedish bagsman in 2026/27 as the primary source of replacing that output, but only time will tell whether things will finally look up for Isak.