'Kylian Mbappe was something new for French football, and he's already an all-time great' Clairefontaine, pressure and pressing: ESPN journalist Julien Laurens on how France's captain reached the top

I've been covering Kylian and his career since he was like 11 or 12 years old. I still remember the first time one of my friends in Paris said, “Listen, we have this kid who is destroying everything in Paris at grassroots level, we should go and watch.” Paris is big, but it's also quite a small football world where everybody knows each other, especially at grassroots level when you're that age.

So we went to see Kylian Mbappe – future France captain and Real Madrid star – play for Bondy at a time when his shirt was too big for him, and he was already playing two years up. He was tiny and skinny, and he just destroyed the opposition, really. Since then, I kept an eye on him when he went to Clairefontaine and Monaco, obviously in the youth team, but then when he made his debut, it made sense to share it with people, to write the biography and tell the story.

He was a kid that was clearly super talented and a prodigy when he was young, but he also had a different mindset to a lot of the very talented young players that we come across. The family setup was also very interesting. Not that they were pushy parents, but they knew what they wanted and they clearly knew that Kylian was special as a footballer, but also as a young boy. So I thought it was a fascinating story that we told before on radio, TV shows, or articles, but it was good to put it all in a book, basically.

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Mbappe was something new for French football, though: a ready-made superstar as a teenager. I think that is probably due to the family setup and his dad having been into football a lot at grassroots level. He was a really good player; then he was a coach and sporting director at Bondy. His mum also played high-level handball, and his stepbrother Jires was obviously a professional player. I think that kind of environment helps because, of all the Paris prodigies and phenoms and wonderkids that we've had through the years, nobody felt ready and determined like him.



Thierry Henry was always determined and was a genius as well, but he didn't grow up with it: his relationship with his dad was very different, for example, whereas with Kylian and his dad, it's like a fusion between them. Hatem Ben Arfa was an incredible young player at 11 or 12. Nicolas Anelka was the same. Jeremie Aliadiere was the same.



So we had those real, proper wonderkids before, some of whom had amazing careers, but with Kylian, it felt like – and maybe that's just this generation in a way – he was just ready. He knew what he wanted from a very young age, and so did his family. They had everything. When people say ‘Project Mbappe’, it’s not entirely accurate, but they knew exactly what they wanted, and they had a pathway they wanted to follow. They were very strong on what they wanted for whatever step he took in his career, which was not the case really with Thierry, Anelka, or Ben Arfa. For them, it was just like, “OK, let's join an academy and do our best, then hopefully we make a debut.” All of their debuts, if you think about it, were either a bit later or a bit more clouded, maybe in Anelka's case, or even Ben Arfa to a certain extent. With Kylian, it was all so linear and so straightforward.



Even when he was 12, you would watch him play for Bondy in a grassroots game, a regional game, really nothing special, not playing against Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal or Bayern Munich, just a normal Sunday afternoon league game in the Paris suburbs. Even then, you could see the Manchester City scout, the Real Madrid scout, the PSG scout, and the Monaco scout. There was a lot of talent in his Bondy team, like Jonathan Ikone, who played for PSG and Fiorentina, so they had talent in that Bondy team and in a lot of the teams they were playing against.



But you knew the scouts were there for him, because he was the best of that bunch. They were there every weekend. It's very unusual to have that many scouts going to every single game that Bondy were playing, but they were all there. It got to the point where Kylian knew who they worked for and knew their names because they were coming so often; they were almost part of the family, really. So that is different.

Mbappe was seemingly always destined for stardom (Image credit: Alexander Scheuber/Bongarts/Getty Images)

From the beginning, we knew that at any point there would be a discussion about his future, changing clubs, or signing somewhere, and they would all be queuing up. Again, I think this is pretty unique from such a young age. From the age of 12, before going to Clairefontaine, if he hadn't gone to the Clairefontaine Academy, he could have literally gone anywhere. Any of the big English clubs, the Spanish clubs, or teams in Germany or France would have taken him. That is special.



Once you know you've got this mapped out, you want to go to Clairefontaine because it's a really good education, football-wise and school-wise, for two years. After that, you can pick the academy you want where you feel he's got the best pathway towards the first team, because you want, and almost demand, that when he reaches 16 or 17, he should be with the first team. He should be training with them and very soon making his pro debut. For that, you need to find the right club. If you go at that age to Real Madrid, it's more difficult for you to have that breakthrough season and break into the first team than if you go to a club in France, especially one that gives chances to young players.



They knew what they wanted, but they could have taken a completely different direction at some point. They never wanted him to go abroad too early. Even when he signed for PSG from Monaco, everything was agreed with Real Madrid between the two clubs, but they felt at 18 that was still a bit too soon for him to go to Madrid, even with Zidane as the manager. They could have gone for a lot of money somewhere in Europe when he was 12, 14, 17, or 18, and they decided against that because they didn't think it was the right thing for him at the time.



Money was never the main thing. They got a lot of money from Monaco when he signed there, and they got a lot of money from PSG, so money was there anyway. It was just about making the right call on where to go, and that was never, “let's go to a big European club early,” like Jeremie Aliadiere did when he left Clairefontaine to go to Arsenal.



Even someone like Aliadiere, who was a phenom and a wonderkid like the others we mentioned, with hindsight, going from Paris to Arsenal at that time was maybe not the right call. The good thing with Mbappe is that he had all those examples before him. He could look at what Thierry Henry did, what Anelka did, what Aliadiere did, what Evra did – all those Paris boys, a lot of whom went through the Clairefontaine Academy like him, like Diaby, Ben Gallas, Saha. He saw those careers and thought, “OK, this is what they did.” He also had a lot of friends from Bondy who went to Germany really young, to RB Leipzig for example, and never played and never really made it. He thought, “OK, I don't want to do this.” So it was a bit easier for his generation than the Thierry Henry generation, where there was no social media at the time. Kylian had a bit of an advantage like that.



So did the World Cup force him to step up sooner than he would have liked?



The World Cup is every four years; you take it when it's there. You can't say, “Well, I'll have another two or three that I can win after.” I think he always wanted the stardom. I know now his mum says that he can't have a normal life, which is true. He can't go out like you and me and buy a baguette and a pain au chocolat. He can't go to the cinema like normal people, or go to Disney World, or do some shopping somewhere. That's impossible.



But that's the life he chose, and that's also the life he wanted. If you said to him when he was 10 years old, “You would have the chance to win the World Cup at 19. Would you take it, or would you like to wait until you're 23?” he would have said, “Give it to me at 19.” If you said to him, “You can be French champion at 17, reach the semi-final of the Champions League, and break all the records possible for a teenager at that time, would you take it or wait?” he would take it. He has no time: that generation has no patience.

If you said to Mbappe when he was 10 years old, “You would have the chance to win the World Cup at 19. Would you take it, or would you like to wait until you're 23?” he would take it. He has no time: that generation has no patience.

There's this very famous line that he said on television when he was 18: “Don't talk to me about age.” If you're good enough, you play at whatever level: Monaco, Champions League, World Cup, France, PSG, Real Madrid. If you're good enough, you're there, and you take what you can. So whether he was 18 or 28 when he won the World Cup, and whatever that meant for his life and career, he was ready for it. For me, he was born ready for all that kind of stuff. He's a super smart kid, but more than that, I think he's always wanted to be the best and always wanted to be the star. Maybe that's just what those kind of guys are like – just like Cristiano, Messi, or Ibrahimovic. They're ready for it, and whether they like their life and the lack of privacy after that is a different discussion.



In terms of football, I think that's what they want, and they were just born different. That's certainly what he wanted, and that's why he was not happy when he was at Monaco at 15, training with the first team and already being one of the best players at training, but not being given his chance. He was like, “Hang on, why am I not playing in Ligue 1 when clearly everybody can see at training I score a lot of goals and it's hard to stop me?” because he felt he was ready already. He always had that in his mind, his ambition, drive, and determination, really.

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And yet, in the last ten years, from 18 to 28, I don't think he's changed that much. The world around him and how we see and perceive him has changed, sure: obviously he is much richer, has won more titles, and has scored more goals than ten years ago, and he's going to be 28 at the end of the year. He's one of the biggest stars and the best player in the world, all that kind of stuff. Maybe at 18, he could still go to the bakery, and now he can't.



But he said something really interesting the other day. “I haven't changed. Everything around me has changed massively. The way people look at me has changed.” Probably the pressure he's under has changed, along with the expectations, and now he's also the country's captain, and he plays for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt at the Parc des Princes after signing for PSG in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He still watches as much football as he did ten years ago. He still plays on the PlayStation, like he did ten years ago. He still has the same PA or the team that helps him with his career. What has changed is that, yes, he's invested some of his money and he's got a huge machine around him of PR and marketing people because he's become the best player in the world.



Football-wise, and as a person, he’s grown up, more mature, probably smarter, and a bit more careful of what he says and does because he has to be. Every single step he makes is either scrutinised, filmed, or discussed, which was not the case ten years ago. Certainly Monaco at the time was a much quieter place than Madrid is. His mum and dad are still very important; they're not as present maybe as ten years ago because he's got a girlfriend now, but they still come to Madrid very often. They're still very tight and very close, along with the grandparents, uncles, aunties, nieces, and nephews. He's a big family guy, and as long as he has that, I think not much will change outside of the football.



I've always had that respect for him. I think he’s fascinating. I can see why some people talk about his mindset at times, or the body language that he has, or what he projects, and maybe the arrogance. But that's what we do, that's who we are as Parisians. It would be the same in my field, and stuff like that.



I'm always amazed – and again, we go back to the superstars – because I was a really good player myself, but I just never had the kind of sheer hunger that those guys have. They always want to be the best, being obsessed with performance, wins, goals, and victories. I didn't have it; it was just not how I was made, and I realised that a bit later.



For him to go through all those early years, the way people were talking about him, and then to look again at the early years at Monaco... when you talk to Jardim, Campos, or someone like Joao Moutinho, who said Kylian at 18 was just incredible. Moutinho said, “I've never seen anything like that at such a young age apart from Cristiano when we played at Sporting.” I just think that's how those guys are made. Maybe LeBron is the same, or Kobe was the same, or Jordan is the same, or Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton at a young age. I think they just have it; it's not something that you can maybe learn. You can get more ambitious when you grow u