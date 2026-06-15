Why didn't Yasin Ayari celebrate Sweden's goal against Tunisia?

Yasin Ayari scored the opening goal for Sweden against Tunisia but refused to celebrate

Sweden enjoyed a flying start in their opening World Cup game with Tunisia.

A superb strike from Yasin Ayari handed Sweden an early lead at Monterrey Stadium which promised to propel them to the summit of World Cup Group F.

Tunisia's failure to fully clear their lines after Viktor Gyokeres saw an effort cleared off the line allowed Ayari to take a touch and place a curling effort into the top corner.

Sweden's Yasin Ayari makes World Cup history

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder's piledriver was only his second goal in 10th senior international appearance but proved historic as it broke a 36-year record.

At the age of 22 years and 251 days, he became the youngest goal scorer for Sweden at a World Cup finals since Tomas Brolin in 1990, who was 20 years and 190 days.

Ayari could have been lining up for Tunisia instead of against them (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite his momentous goal, Ayari refused to celebrate as he was mobbed by teammates from Graham Potter's side and instead held his hands up.

The 22-year-old is fully aware that had things panned out differently, he would have been lining up for Tunisia instead of against them in Monterrey's 'Steel Giant'.

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His father Azzouz was born in Tunisia and in 2021 representatives from the country approached the then Sweden under-21 international about switching allegiances.

Morocco, too, could have staked a representation claim due to Ayari's mother hailing from the land of the newly crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions.

However the fledgling midfielder passed up the chance to represent Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup and stayed true to his country of birth after a little parental advice.

The midfielder stayed loyal to Graham Potter's Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My son wanted to play for Tunisia, but I asked him to represent Sweden instead, as it is the country that welcomed and developed him It was his duty to give something back", " Azzouz later told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi was already well-versed on Ayari's qualities before his moment of magic, admitting: "I know him and his brother. He made a choice, I have a lot of respect, and he's a very good player."

Their loss has already proved to be Sweden's gain.