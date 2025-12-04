Tunisia World Cup 2026 squad: Sami Trabelsi’s latest selection for the Arab Cup

The Tunisia World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up with two more international tournaments before they hit North America

They will compete at World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States for their third appearance at the competition in a row, and will look to build on their four points from 2022.

Tunisia proved their credentials in the latest international break, holding Brazil to a 1-1 draw in Lille.

Brazil will be one of the favourites for next year's tournament, so Tunisia know now they can compete with some of the best in the business.

This will be their third consecutive World Cup appearance, and their seventh overall, and whilst they haven’t yet made it past the group stage, there have been flashes of potential.

They beat European heavyweights and eventual runners-up France in their final group game in Qatar in 2022, once again proving there is a heap of potential with the squad.

Across December, they will have teams competing in the Arab Cup, as well as the Africa Cup of nations, and players in both squads will view it as a chance to prove their worth for the World Cup.

Squad

Tunisia World Cup 2026 squad: The selection for the 2025 Arab Cup

GK: Noureddine Farhati (Stade Tunisien)

GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)

GK: Bechir Ben Said (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Marouane Sahraoui (Stade Tunisien)

DF: Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Yassine Meriah (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Hamza Jelassi (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Ali Maaloul (CS Sfaxien)

DF: Mohamed Ben Ali (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Oussama Haddadi (RS Berkane)

DF: Moutaz Neffati (IFK Norrkoping)

MF: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al Ahly)

MF: Houssem Tka (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Chiheb Jebali (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Ismael Gharbi (FC Augsburg)

MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al Gharafa) (captain)

MF: Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano)

FW: Nacim Dendani (Monaco)

FW: Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala)

FW: Amor Layouni (Hacken)

FW: Firas Chaouat (Club Africain)

FW: Rayane Anane (Etoile du Sahel)

FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)

Fixtures and results

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 – December 30: Tanzania vs Tunisia, Rabat Olympic Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 – December 27: Nigeria vs Tunisia, Fez Stadium, Fez, Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 – December 23: Tunisia vs Uganda, Rabat Olympic Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Arab Cup 2025 – December 7: Qatar vs Tunisia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 4: Palestine vs Tunisia, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 1: Tunisia 0-1 Syria, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

November 18: Brazil 1–1 Tunisia, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

November 14: Tunisia 3–2 Jordan, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

November 12: Tunisia 1–1 Mauritania, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

October 13: Tunisia 3–0 Namibia, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

October 10: Sao Tome and Principe 0–6 Tunisia, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

September 8: Equatorial Guinea 0–1 Tunisia, Estadio de Malabo, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

September 4: Tunisia 3–0 Liberia, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

June 6: Morocco 2–0 Tunisia, Fez Stadium, Fez, Morocco

June 2: Tunisia 2–0 Burkina Faso, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

March 24: Tunisia 2–0 Malawi, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

March 19: Liberia 0–1 Tunisia, Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville, Liberia

Manager

Who is Tunisia's manager?

Sami Trabelsi on the sideline against Namibia (Image credit: Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Sami Trabelsi’s second spell in charge of Tunisia has been more successful than his first. He has guided them to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and now the 2026 World Cup.

He himself starred for his nation in the 1998 edition of the tournament where he played centre-back in France for Tunisia.

He had 10-years in charge of Qatari side Al-Sailiya SC where he won two Qatari Stars Cup and a Qatari FA Cup

Star player

Who is Tunisia's star player?

Youssef Msakni (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Youssef Msakni has been linked with a move to Europe several times over his career, but has played most of his football in the Middle East.

He is the third all-time top scorer for the Tunisian national team and the second most capped player.

Currently he plays for Espérance de Tunis, where he spent five years between 2008 and 2013