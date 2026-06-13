‘With Lionel Messi, Argentina will be a major contender again for this World Cup. He knows better than anyone what the team needs’ Javier Zanetti assesses Argentina’s chances this summer

As Argentina gear up to defend their World Cup crown, the Albiceleste will again be one of the bookies’ favourites in North America this summer.

Once again, they will be led by the peerless Lionel Messi, who will be playing in his sixth World Cup tournament, with his influence on the team still as strong as ever.

With Messi turning 39 during this year’s group stage, this is likely to be his final World Cup and while many have been questioning how long the Inter Miami star can continue at the highest level, one former Argentina captain believes he will be vital during this summer’s defence of their title.

Javier Zanetti backs Lionel Messi again

Argentina’s triumph in Qatar four years ago was headlined by Messi finally earning the World Cup medal that had eluded him through his glittering career.

And while the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s place in the pantheon of the game’s all-time greats is assured whatever happens now, should he lead Argentina to another World Cup title, it will take him to another level.

Javier Zanetti won 145 caps for Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Zanetti’s 125-cap Argentina career was played out between his country’s second and third World Cup titles, and he believes that his country will face a tough task retaining their title.

“That won’t be easy, although great young players are emerging,” he tells FourFourTwo.