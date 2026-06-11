Is Messi playing at World Cup 2026?

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will turn 39 during the group stage of this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

World Cup 2026 offers Messi the chance to become the first captain to lift the World Cup trophy for the second consecutive tournament and he was named as captain by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni.

Messi plays his club football in the United States and has filled stadiums around the country while playing for Inter Miami. His marketability in North America is a sure thing, but fans have been disappointed by his occasional inability to play in Major League Soccer fixtures away from the Gateway to Latin America.

Will Messi play for Argentina at World Cup 2026?

Messi led Argentina to a third World Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messi's birthday falls between Argentina's second and third Group J fixtures. They begin their World Cup defence against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday, June 16 and Messi is expected to lead his team onto the field in Kansas City.

Argentina's record goalscorer and most-capped player has started 14 of Inter Miami's MLS matches in the now-paused 2026 season and has scored 12 goals and assisted seven for the 2025 league champions.