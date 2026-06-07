How to watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi is aiming to retain the World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi finally achieved the one title he wanted more than any other when he lifted the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022. The little maestro did it in style, too, as he scored twice in a thrilling final against France and picked up his second Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. Four years on, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball this summer.

Helping his country lift the World Cup for a third time - emulating Diego Maradona, his only rival for the title of Argentina's best-ever player - was clearly an emotional moment for Messi, who had not always replicated his club form on the international stage.

Now playing for Inter Miami, the forward - who will turn 39 during the tournament as he features at an astonishing sixth World Cup - will relish the opportunity to defend the title on 'home' turf.

Read on as we show you how to watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Lionel Messi for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can watch Messi's matches on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 7-day free trial.

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Lionel Messi: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Wednesday 17 June Algeria vs Argentina 2am BST / 9pm ET (Tuesday) ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Monday 22 June Argentina vs Austria 6pm BST / 1pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Sunday 28 June Argentina vs Jordan 3am BST / 10pm ET (Saturday) BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Lionel Messi from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Lionel Messi in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

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Watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Messi's opening Group J game for Argentina against Algeria will be on ITV, while BBC will broadcast the next two group matches against Austria and Jordan.

Watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every Argentina game that Lionel Messi is set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Lionel Messi is set to feature in for Argentina on SBS On Demand, it's free.