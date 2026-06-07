Jump To:

How to watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Features
By published

Your guide on how to watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Colombia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on June 10, 2025
Lionel Messi is aiming to retain the World Cup with Argentina (Image credit: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Lionel Messi finally achieved the one title he wanted more than any other when he lifted the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022. The little maestro did it in style, too, as he scored twice in a thrilling final against France and picked up his second Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. Four years on, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball this summer.

Helping his country lift the World Cup for a third time - emulating Diego Maradona, his only rival for the title of Argentina's best-ever player - was clearly an emotional moment for Messi, who had not always replicated his club form on the international stage.

Now playing for Inter Miami, the forward - who will turn 39 during the tournament as he features at an astonishing sixth World Cup - will relish the opportunity to defend the title on 'home' turf.

Read on as we show you how to watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Lionel Messi for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can watch Messi's matches on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 7-day free trial.

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Lionel Messi: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Match

Kick-Off

Free Stream

Wednesday 17 June

Algeria vs Argentina

2am BST / 9pm ET (Tuesday)

ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Monday 22 June

Argentina vs Austria

6pm BST / 1pm ET

BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Sunday 28 June

Argentina vs Jordan

3am BST / 10pm ET (Saturday)

BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Lionel Messi from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Lionel Messi in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

Watch the World Cup from anywhere with Norton VPN

▶︎ Watch the World Cup from anywhere with Norton VPN

Watch your free World Cup stream without limits. Norton VPN delivers fast, secure connections with global servers, so you can stream from anywhere with ease.

💰 60-day money-back guarantee
📺 Stream Lionel Messi from anywhere

Don’t miss a second. Stream the World Cup around the globe with total confidence.

View Deal

Watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Messi's opening Group J game for Argentina against Algeria will be on ITV, while BBC will broadcast the next two group matches against Austria and Jordan.

Watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every Argentina game that Lionel Messi is set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Lionel Messi at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Lionel Messi is set to feature in for Argentina on SBS On Demand, it's free.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

James Roberts
Freelance writer

James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top