‘Lionel Messi didn’t need the World Cup to be among the greatest of all time, but he deserved it. He brought glory to Argentina’ Javier Zanetti on how Messi created history in 2022

Lionel Messi final got his hands on the World Cup trophy in 2022

For Argentina, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was far more than just the end of an agonising 36-year wait to be crowned champions of the world again.

It was an emotional rollercoaster of a month, which saw the Albiceleste swing from despair to ecstasy, with captain Lionel Messi at the heart of this journey as he added the one major prize that had so far alluded him.

For former Argentina skipper Javier Zanetti - whose 18-year international career came and went during the Albiceleste’s wait for a second World Cup crown - the memories of that month in Qatar will never wane.

Zanetti on how Argentina’s 2022 World Cup defined a generation

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“Four years have passed, but that moment was unforgettable for me and all Argentinians – seeing our captain, Lionel Messi, lift the World Cup,” Zanetti recalls to FourFourTwo.

“My family were in Qatar with me – we lived through that month, experiencing every emotion, from the defeat against Saudi Arabia when it seemed like there wouldn’t be a happy ending, to the moment of triumph.”