Which records will Lionel Messi break at World Cup 2026?

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World Cup 2026 could be Lionel Messi's international swansong and there are still targets left to hit

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup trophy during celebrations after an international friendly match between Argentina and Panama at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on March 23, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)