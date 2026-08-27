UEFA preparing to bring criminal proceedings against Gianni Infantino

UEFA are looking to oust Gianni Infantino from power, as they consider criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

UEFA are subpoenaing FIFA and the financial institutions involved in the United States to obtain documents related to the Swiss's plans to privatise the World Cup, which were revealed last month by Martyn Ziegler of The Times.

Yesterday, UEFA called off their threatened boycott of all FIFA tournaments, following Infantino backing down from selling off the Greatest Show On Earth – but it appears that the president is still hanging by a thread in his job.

A legal document, as seen by Sky News, claims that, “UEFA and other interested parties are preparing to bring criminal claims in Switzerland against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials and advisors for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code and such further or alternative charges as the developed factual record may support, arising out of the secretive structuring, valuation, financing, and marketing of a transaction that inflicted direct and concrete injury on FIFA's reputation, governance authority, and commercial relationships to the detriment of FIFA as well as its 211 members, including UEFA's 55 member associations.”

The report claims that, “The application was lodged by UEFA in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against JP Morgan Bank as well as planned lead investor Thrive Capital and its CEO, Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.”

Gianni Infantino has become inextricably linked to the Trump administration (Image credit: Getty Images)

The original proposal, known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), planned to spin off and sell a minority stake in the commercial rights of flagship events organised by the governing body, such as the World Cup.

The plan aimed to raise over $4 billion in capital from private investors, led by Kushner’s Thrive Capital, with Infantino eventually becoming chair of this new spin-off organisation.

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Infantino pitched the scheme by offering member associations increased development funding, scaling payouts significantly through 2030 if they backed the initiative – but was met by widespread backlash, with UEFA, CONCACAF, and AFC all fiercely rejecting the move.

The controversial FIFA chief officially abandoned the project on August 1, claiming it had created unmanageable divisions that are “no longer in the interest” of its objective.

Infantino may be forced to leave FIFA (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA COO, Kevin Lamour, claimed that the governing body's own administration had been ‘deceived’ about the project, with Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, adding that he hadn't seen the plans until they were revealed in the media.

Infantino remains under intense pressure, as he seeks re-election for a fourth term as president at the Fifa Congress in March