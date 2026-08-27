Newcastle United transfer at risk of collapse as contract details revealed

Celtic line up prior to their Champions League play-off against LASK

Doubt has been cast on Newcastle United’s anticipated sale of Nick Pope following a disastrous European night for Scottish champions Celtic.

The Bhoys' failure to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League league phase this season has somewhat altered their financial outlook in the final days of the summer transfer window, placing Pope’s proposed move to Parkhead on the brink of collapse.

Celtic's drop into the Europa League will inflict a blow to their finances for the 2026/27 campaign.

Celtic may be forced to reassess Newcastle transfer

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, April 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Under UEFA’s prize money distribution framework, reaching the Champions League league phase guarantees a club an automatic starting fee of €18.62m (£15.7m).

However, participation in the Europa League pays out just €4.31m (£3.6m) by comparison, representing a revenue deficit of €14.31m (£12.1m).

Celtic thought they were home and dry... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, Celtic's defeat by Austrian side LASK Linz is expected to cost the club between £21m-30m in potential revenue - an especially bitter pill to swallow given the lead they held in the fixture.

This financial shortfall could leave last season's Scottish Premiership winners struggling to justify the expenditure required to land veteran goalkeeper Pope.

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FourFourTwo understands Nick Pope's Newcastle deal saw the England goalkeeper remunerated increasingly year-on-year, meaning his current earnings are likely to surpass Celtic's current wage structure.

While Newcastle remain willing to sanction the move to streamline their own goalkeeping department, Celtic may not be able to comfortably accommodate Pope’s Premier League salary without a financial safety net of Champions League football.

Without Champions League participation and the revenue stream it guarantees, Celtic’s decision-makers could now be forced to reassess whether Pope remains an essential signing in the final days of the transfer window.