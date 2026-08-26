Arsenal in for yet another defensive signing, following rival concrete offer: report

Arsenal could be about to sign another defender before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners are clear in their intention to upgrade an attack that stuttered at times during their Premier League-winning campaign – but are yet to sign a big-money forward, with just left-winger Christos Tzolis added for a modest fee.

Yet the temptation to bring in yet another defensive face might be too much for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to resist, with an opportunity having arisen in recent days.

Arsenal in for another defensive signing

Arteta has improved his defence and defensive midfield this summer, with acquisitions for Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes totalling over £120 million.

And now, ESPN Brazil says that the champions could be about to spend on another defender in the form of Santos teenager Joao Ananias.

Arsenal have signed Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners are among a throng of clubs interested in the 19-year-old, which includes Brentford, Atletico Madrid and Besiktas, with only the Istanbul-based outfit submitting a concrete offer so far.

The report states that Benfica came close to signing Ananias for £6 million in June, though failed to come to an agreement with Santos, who are using those negotiations as a “reference point for any new talks”.

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The centre-back is under contract until 2030, but with the Alvinegro's financial situation demanding sales, a departure could help to balance the books.

In adding Konsa to their squad, Arsenal now have eight players who can play in central defence, with Ben White, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, Pierro Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori the other seven.

FourFourTwo understands that the club are exercising caution around the back injury that Saliba sustained during the World Cup, while Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Zubimendi are all candidates to play at full-back in a pinch – but it would not be unusual for Arteta to bring in another centre-back to develop.

Joao Ananias is highly rated (Image credit: Federico PARRA / AFP)

Rob Holding was used as an emergency option towards the end of his Arsenal career, with the Gunners bringing the long-serving centre-back to shore up the backline and offer experience, even from the bench.

16-year-old Marli Salmon has made four appearances for Arsenal's senior side in defence, too, and may well feature across this campaign.

Ananias is worth €500k, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Aston Villa when Premier League action continues next weekend.