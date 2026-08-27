Arsenal report: New signing could LEAVE before deadline, in shock twist

Julian Alvarez is closer to joining Arsenal than ever

Arsenal are readying themselves to potentially let go of a player who only joined this summer.

The Gunners have been measured during the transfer window, adding Ezri Konsa to the defence, Bruno Guimaraes to the midfield and Christos Tzolis to the attack, with Julian Alvarez targeted as the marquee buy of the window.

But it's actually in goal that Arsenal could well see a shock departure before deadline.

Arsenal readying themselves for Illan Meslier approach from Marseille

French custodian Illan Meslier was manager Mikel Arteta's first signing of the summer, arriving at London Colney to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for a chance to be David Raya's backup.

World Cup-winning Spaniard Raya is an undroppable first choice between the sticks for the Gunners, having won the Premier League Golden Glove in each of the last three seasons – and FourFourTwo understands that his place is as untouchable in the side as the likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Illan Meslier only joined Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

There could well be movement in the goalkeeping department though, according to journalist Santi Aouna, who has claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Marseille are looking at Meslier.

Aouna claims that “Marseille still need to trim the squad before they can make concrete progress”, but could well make a loan move for the Frenchman before next week's transfer deadline.

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Arsenal have been widely expected to sanction a loan move for 20-year-old Tommy Setford, who served as a third-choice keeper for Arteta last season – however, this new development suggests that Dutch-born England youth international may well stick around for another season, with Meslier heading out instead.

The Premier League champions have had heavy turnover when it comes to goalkeepers, having signed one every year since Arteta took the reins as manager.

In 2020, FA Cup-winning Emiliano Martinez departed for Aston Villa, to be replaced by Alex Runarsson, who in turn was upgraded when the Gunners signed Mat Ryan on loan in January, and again in the summer of 2021, when Aaron Ramsdale signed to be the club's new No.1.

David Raya is the undisputed No.1 in N5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

USMNT glovesman Matt Turner signed in 2022 to replace the ousted Bernd Leno as Ramsdale's backup, before Raya signed in 2023 on loan – and then permanently in 2024.

With Ramsdale exiting in the summer of 2024, the North Londoners brought Neto in on loan from Bournemouth, before Kepa became the club's cup keeper when he signed from Chelsea 12 months ago.

Meslier is worth €8m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Aston Villa when Premier League action continues next weekend.