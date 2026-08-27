Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town in the Carabao Cup second round as Xabi Alonso looks to make it two wins from two as Blues boss.FourFourTwo bring you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It was a perfect start for the Spaniard on Monday night as Chelsea showed all their attacking poise to see off Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage. Now they have arguably a much easier task as they welcome League One Luton to Stamford Bridge.

The Hatters have made a decent start to the season, with four points from six in their opening two games. They also tore apart Gillingham 3-0 in the Carabao Cup first round. Can Jack Wilshere's men cause an upset?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town in the Carabao Cup second round online and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town in the UK

Chelsea vs Luton will be live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Watch Chelsea vs Luton on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town in the US

Chelsea vs Luton will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 2:30pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to unlock Paramount+.

Watch Chelsea vs Luton on Paramount+ Chelsea vs Luton is one of the select Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton in Australia

beIN SPORTS is the home of the Carabao Cup in Australia and will broadcast Chelsea vs Luton Town.

The second-round clash will be live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 4:30am AEST on Wednesday.

Watch Chelsea vs Luton on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round 2

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Luton

Luton will give Chelsea a scare but the Blues will have enough to secure safe passage to round three.