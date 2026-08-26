You'll never guess which Manchester United star Lee Sharpe says he wished he'd played with

Lee Sharpe has an unusual pick for the player he wished he'd played with

Manchester United have a squad full of exciting talents.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes was arguably the best player in the Premier League last season, new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have bedded in nicely, while Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba could well add plenty of star quality to manager Michael Carrick's team this term.

And yet, Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe didn't name any of them when FourFourTwo asked him which current star he wished he'd played alongside…

Lee Sharpe names Joshua Zirkzee as the Manchester United player he wished he'd played with

“Joshua Zirkzee is one of my favourite players to watch,” Sharpe somewhat surprisingly responded when asked for a current Red Devil he'd have loved to line up with, courtesy of esports betting at Thunderpick.

“His ability on the ball is phenomenal: in tight areas, he's got great feet and the ability to go past people.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled at times at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm surprised they didn't play him a bit more or give him a chance at the weekend against Hull. It was tight and they needed goals, after all.”

“Surprised you didn't say Bruno,” FourFourTwo asked.

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“Well, I really like Kobbie Mainoo, too,” Sharpe responded. “Mainoo is a top player as well.” Fair enough!

Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford two years ago during Erik ten Hag's tenure as manager, getting off to a flier with a goal on the first day of the 2024/25 season against Fulham – but has struggled to hold down a first-team place since then.

The emergence of Cunha, Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko limited the Dutchman to just 26 appearances in all competitions last term, and a return of just two goals, both of which came under Carrick's predecessor, Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick hasn't shown Zirkzee much game-time (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from United this summer, as Rashford returns from loan to compete for a starting berth.

The Red Devils also have the likes of Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu competing for places in attack.

Zirkzee is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt. United face Ipswich Town when Premier League action continues next weekend.