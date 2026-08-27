'Watching Kylian Mbappe score a World Cup final hat-trick, I can honestly say I didn’t care' Sir Geoff Hurst explains two reasons why he wasn’t upset to share his famous record in 2022
Sir Geoff Hurst stood alone for having scored a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final for decades before Kylian Mbappe achieved the same distinction
Only three people in history have ever scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
For 49 years, Sir Geoff Hurst was the only one, with that feat of course coming in the 1966 FA Cup final.
American Carli Lloyd matched it in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, and Kylian Mbappe became just the second man ever to do it when he scored all three of France's goals in a 3-3 draw against Argentina in the 2022 final, only to lose the tie on penalties.
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Sir Geoff Hurst: "I’m sure if you’d ask Mbappe he'd have swapped his hat-trick for a winner’s medal."
Sir Geoff told FourFourTwo he was not fussed to have to share what was once a unique distinction, however, saying: "Watching Mbappe decades later, I can honestly say I didn’t care. One, because two of his were penalties, which makes it different from mine.
"But, more importantly, because he ended up on the losing side. I’m sure if you’d ask Mbappe he'd have swapped his hat-trick for a winner’s medal."
Even if Mbappe had added to his the winner's medal he had claimed four years earlier, though, it would take nothing away from Sir Geoff's experience.
He said: "That final in ‘66 was so utterly life changing.
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"I still bump into people that tell me they were there that day, or can recall where they watched the game or who they were with when my final goal went in.
"It was the biggest game in the world and I pulled off something special - so it means a huge amount to me, obviously."
Hurst laughed off the suggestion that he has not had to pay for a drink in the past 60 years, though.
He said: "I wouldn’t say they queue up, but people do offer to buy a drink for me from time to time!
"Not on a regular basis, or as often as people may think. It’s very flattering and very nice that people want to do that, but I always refuse.
"It's weird in a way, a complete stranger coming up to me, offering to buy me a pint, so I never accept."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer
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