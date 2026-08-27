'Watching Kylian Mbappe score a World Cup final hat-trick, I can honestly say I didn’t care' Sir Geoff Hurst explains two reasons why he wasn’t upset to share his famous record in 2022

Features
By Contributions by
Published

Sir Geoff Hurst stood alone for having scored a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final for decades before Kylian Mbappe achieved the same distinction

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring one of his three goals in the 2022 World Cup final
Kylian Mbappe notched a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only three people in history have ever scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

For 49 years, Sir Geoff Hurst was the only one, with that feat of course coming in the 1966 FA Cup final.

American Carli Lloyd matched it in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, and Kylian Mbappe became just the second man ever to do it when he scored all three of France's goals in a 3-3 draw against Argentina in the 2022 final, only to lose the tie on penalties.

Pick the ultimate 4-4-2 line-up from players in FourFourTwo's definitive Top 100 List

Sir Geoff Hurst: "I’m sure if you’d ask Mbappe he'd have swapped his hat-trick for a winner’s medal."

Sir Geoff told FourFourTwo he was not fussed to have to share what was once a unique distinction, however, saying: "Watching Mbappe decades later, I can honestly say I didn’t care. One, because two of his were penalties, which makes it different from mine.

"But, more importantly, because he ended up on the losing side. I’m sure if you’d ask Mbappe he'd have swapped his hat-trick for a winner’s medal."

Kylian Mbappe walks past the World Cup trophy with his Golden Boot award in hand

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick ensured he won the Golden Boot in 2022, but the trophy went to Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if Mbappe had added to his the winner's medal he had claimed four years earlier, though, it would take nothing away from Sir Geoff's experience.

He said: "That final in ‘66 was so utterly life changing.

"I still bump into people that tell me they were there that day, or can recall where they watched the game or who they were with when my final goal went in.

"It was the biggest game in the world and I pulled off something special - so it means a huge amount to me, obviously."

Hurst laughed off the suggestion that he has not had to pay for a drink in the past 60 years, though.

Geoff Hurst of England scores his third goal in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany

Geoff Hurst completes his hat-trick against Germany (Image credit: Alamy)

He said: "I wouldn’t say they queue up, but people do offer to buy a drink for me from time to time!

"Not on a regular basis, or as often as people may think. It’s very flattering and very nice that people want to do that, but I always refuse.

"It's weird in a way, a complete stranger coming up to me, offering to buy me a pint, so I never accept."

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.