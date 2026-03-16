Get VIP England tickets for ONLY £75 as the Three Lions face Uruguay and Japan at Wembley Stadium

The race for the Premier League title takes a back seat at the end of this month for the final international break of the season. World Cup preparations will be stepped up a notch, with England boss Thomas Tuchel having one final chance to run the rule over his Three Lions hopefuls before the summer.

BUY a VIP package for England vs Uruguay or Japan for £75 from Seat Unique.

England have a Wembley double header lined up, as they get set to face Uruguay on Friday, March 27 before hosting Japan on Tuesday, March 31. With World Cup squads due to be submitted on May 30, this double header will be the final chance to experiement and the team's final matches on home soil before this summer's tournament.

VIP tickets are still available for England vs Uruguay and Japan

Get England vs Uruguay or Japan tickets at Seat Unique Seat Unique's mission is to provide fans with official hospitality and VIP experiences, and with over 4,500 Trustpilot reviews, there is no fear about dodgy re-seller ticket sites or scams. The best Seat Unique pricing is in the Taphouse Social, which is Wembley's newest premium area, located on Level Two. As well as VIP padded seats offering fantastic views of the match, you have access to the exclusive bar and food outlets within Taphouse Social 2.5 hours before kick-off, and you can enjoy relaxed seating within the bar area, and soak up the atmosphere, making it a truly thrilling England international experience.

Seat Unique provides official VIP tickets and hospitality to popular live sports and music events. As an officially recognised ticket supplier, and with over 4,500 Trust Pilot reviews, their mission is to make your experience secure, authentic and unforgettable.

For these two Three Lions friendlies, Seat Unique has premium England vs Uruguay and England vs Japan tickets for just £75, with both including VIP seating on Level Two with padded seats offering fantastic views of Wembley, plus access to premium bar and food outlets within the Taphouse Social. However, these are selling fast, and we'd suggest snapping them up.

England will play a double header under the iconic Wembley arch this month (Image credit: Alamy)

England booked their place at the 2026 World Cup this summer by breezing through their Group K qualifying group with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games, without conceding a single goal.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was his usual goalscoring self during the qualifying campaign, netting eight times to extend his record as his country's leading goalscorer, with Thomas Tuchel having won nine of the ten matches he has overseen since being confirmed as Three Lions boss last year.

England's first opponent in this double header will be Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, with the former Leeds United boss returning to England for the first time since leaving the Elland Road club in 2022.

Tuchel's men then play their final home match before the World Cup when they host Hajime Moriyasu's Japan side who qualified for their eighth consecutive World Cup last year, with the two nations meeting for the fourth time.

England will then get set for their final pre-World Cup warm-up matches, which will see them take on New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida shortly before they begin their World Cup tilt against Croatia on June 17.

Thomas Tuchel has to select his final World Cup squad by May 30 (Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Last-minute England vs Uruguay and England vs Japan tickets

Get VIP England tickets HERE with Seat Unique! England games are a rite of passage for any match-going fan – and unsurprisingly, hospitality tickets for the national side are amongst the very best in the country with pre-match lounge access, premium padded seats, quality dining and complimentary drinks. Matchday programmes and souvenirs are included, while the views are outstanding. You won't want to miss this.

Seat Unique's VIP tickets don't just apply to England matches; they have a host of packages including all the major European Leagues, the Champions League and for the Carabao Cup final in March (details and pricing TBC).

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