How to watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth: live stream details for Carabao Cup 1st round

Watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth for free as Nuno Espirito Santo's newly-relegated side look to make a winning start to the season in the Carabao Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

This Carabao Cup first-round tie feels like the first taste of life in the Championship for the Hammers, who have not played at this stage of the competition since the last time they were at this level in 2011/12.

Opponents Portsmouth should provide an indicator of what awaits Nuno's men over the next nine months, with the south coast club the first of many teams who will view a victory at the London Stadium as a major scalp.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth for free?

West Ham United vs Portsmouth is not technically being shown anywhere for free, but viewers in Australia can watch the Carabao Cup first-round tie on beIN SPORTS, which includes a 7-day free trial for new users.

Not in Australia? Use NordVPN to unlock your beIN SPORTS stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss West Ham United vs Portsmouth. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream West Ham United vs Portsmouth

How to watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth in the UK

West Ham United vs Portsmouth is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The clash at the London Stadium is live on Sky Sports+, with kick-off at 3pm BST.

Watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth in the US

West Ham United vs Portsmouth is available to watch on Paramount+ in the US, with kick-off at 10am ET.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month and you'll get access to multiple Carabao Cup game as well as every Champions League match in 2026/27.

Watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth on Paramount+ The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth on beIN SPORTS, which will have live coverage of every Carabao Cup fixture this season.

The game kicks-off at 12am AEST (Sun) and will be live on beIN SPORTS 3, as well as on the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform.

Watch West Ham United vs Portsmouth on beIN Sports Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN Sports for $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN Sports will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, including the play-offs.

West Ham United vs Portsmouth: Preview

Despite an upturn in form in the second half of last season, West Ham United find themselves back in the Championship for the first time in 14 years.

They start the campaign against fellow second-tier outfit Portsmouth as the London Stadium welcomes the first of many new clubs through its doors for the first time.

West Ham head into this game off the back of a less tumultuous summer than some might have expected, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and captain Jarrod Bowen both staying put in East London. They have seen some big names move on, though, most notably midfielder Mateus Fernandes and winger Crysencio Summerville, who joined Tottenham Hotspur and Al Hilal for £140m combined.

The Hammers are yet to use that money in the transfer market but that will surely change in the final four weeks of the window - especially if they suffer a shock reverse against Portsmouth, or in their Championship opener at fellow relegated side Burnley next Sunday.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

Pompey have been far busier than the Hammers so far this summer, with six players arriving at Fratton Park as the club look to avoid a third successive relegation battle.

Manager John Mousinho has worked wonders since arriving in January 2023 and last term's 18th-place finish was the second successive season in which he has hauled the club clear of trouble when they looked in danger of a return to League One.

This cup tie in the capital will be seen as a stress-free day out for the Pompey faithful before the grind of the league campaign, with 9,000 away fans set to travel to the London Stadium, although a positive result could raise expectations.

Mousinho's men start the league season at home to Queens Park Rangers next Saturday and the Fratton Park atmosphere will be even more heightened than usual if they can claim an upset against the Hammers.

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham United 2-0 Portsmouth

The Hammers are expected to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League, so will feel they should win this one fairly comfortably.