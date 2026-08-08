How to watch Manchester United vs PSG: Live stream details as the Red Devils face Champions League holders in Sweden
The Red Devils face PSG in a huge pre-season friendly in Gothenburg
Watch Manchester United vs PSG today as the Red Devils face the reigning Champions League holders, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Date: Saturday 08 August
- Kick-off time: 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET / 1:00am AEST (Sun)
- TV & Streaming: MUTV
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Manchester United continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against PSG in Gothenburg.
Both sides will be competing in this season's UEFA Champions League, with Michael Carrick pitted against Luis Enrique in the dugout.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs PSG online and from anywhere.
Can I watch Manchester United vs PSG for free?
Unfortunately, Manchester United vs PSG is not being broadcast free-to-air.
Read on as we show you how to watch the game online from anywhere.
Watch Manchester United vs PSG from anywhere
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How to watch Manchester United vs PSG
Manchester United vs PSG will be shown live on MUTV.
MUTV is United's in-house television channel and costs £7.99/month or £29.99/year.
It is available to stream on MUTV Digital and the official Manchester United app, as well as on Sky (Channel 418) and Virgin Media (Channel 526) in the UK - but you must pay an extra £7/month to watch it on linear TV.
MUTV is also accessible via beIN Sports in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Manchester United vs PSG: Preview
Man Utd were rather impressive in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid last week in Stockholm, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring twice.
Shea Lacey impressed out wide, as well as midfielder Mason Mount, who is hoping to go a season injury-free after a pretty horrid few seasons with spells on the sidelines at Old Trafford.
Fans also saw a first glimpse of 15-year-old JJ Gabriel for the very first time, as he shone in the last eight or so minutes at the Strawberry Arena.
Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were the latest duo to return from pre-season breaks this week and should be pushing to make United's travelling squad this weekend.
SEE ALSO How to watch the World Cup for FREE
PSG are also still welcoming back some of their World Cup stars, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola still enjoying some downtime.
A 3-0 loss to Mallorca was a wake-up call for Enrique's men in their last pre-season outing, with the Spaniard describing the game as 'a match to improve our physical condition'.
In terms of transfers, there hasn't been much action in the French capital, with Alessandro Longoni, Khalil Ayari and Hermi M'Futila the only small pieces of business done so far.
Of course, the big news continues to be whether Barcola leaves the Parc des Princes, with Andoni Iraola keen on bringing him to Liverpool.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Manchester United 1-0 PSG
A narrow win for Man Utd who seem a little further on in their pre-season prep at this stage.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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