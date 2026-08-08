How to watch Manchester United vs PSG: Live stream details as the Red Devils face Champions League holders in Sweden

Watch Manchester United vs PSG today as the Red Devils face the reigning Champions League holders, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs PSG: key information Date: Saturday 08 August

Saturday 08 August Kick-off time: 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET / 1:00am AEST (Sun)

4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET / 1:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: MUTV

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Manchester United continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against PSG in Gothenburg.

Both sides will be competing in this season's UEFA Champions League, with Michael Carrick pitted against Luis Enrique in the dugout.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs PSG online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Manchester United vs PSG for free?

Unfortunately, Manchester United vs PSG is not being broadcast free-to-air.

Read on as we show you how to watch the game online from anywhere.

Watch Manchester United vs PSG from anywhere

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How to watch Manchester United vs PSG

Manchester United vs PSG will be shown live on MUTV.

MUTV is United's in-house television channel and costs £7.99/month or £29.99/year.

It is available to stream on MUTV Digital and the official Manchester United app, as well as on Sky (Channel 418) and Virgin Media (Channel 526) in the UK - but you must pay an extra £7/month to watch it on linear TV.

MUTV is also accessible via beIN Sports in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Manchester United vs PSG: Preview

Man Utd were rather impressive in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid last week in Stockholm, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring twice.

Shea Lacey impressed out wide, as well as midfielder Mason Mount, who is hoping to go a season injury-free after a pretty horrid few seasons with spells on the sidelines at Old Trafford.

Fans also saw a first glimpse of 15-year-old JJ Gabriel for the very first time, as he shone in the last eight or so minutes at the Strawberry Arena.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were the latest duo to return from pre-season breaks this week and should be pushing to make United's travelling squad this weekend.

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PSG are also still welcoming back some of their World Cup stars, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola still enjoying some downtime.

A 3-0 loss to Mallorca was a wake-up call for Enrique's men in their last pre-season outing, with the Spaniard describing the game as 'a match to improve our physical condition'.

In terms of transfers, there hasn't been much action in the French capital, with Alessandro Longoni, Khalil Ayari and Hermi M'Futila the only small pieces of business done so far.

Of course, the big news continues to be whether Barcola leaves the Parc des Princes, with Andoni Iraola keen on bringing him to Liverpool.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 1-0 PSG

A narrow win for Man Utd who seem a little further on in their pre-season prep at this stage.