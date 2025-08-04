The price of watching the Premier League is going up and up, whether that be season tickets, one off tickets, or watching on the television at home.

Sky Sports recently won a set of broadcast rights, which allow them to show more games, meaning the offering on TV is going up significantly.

We're here to help you find the cheapest way to watch as much Premier League football as possible this season.

Cheapest way to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

Sky Sports microphones (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports will be showing more live Premier League games than ever before. The new rights package that they secured means that at least 215 live games will be shown across their channels in the new season.

Currently Sky Sports is available as an add on for Sky, EE TV and Virgin Media packages, and you can get passes via NOW TV.

If you already have a Sky TV you will be paying £20 a month to add the nine Sky Sports channels on. If you are not yet a Sky customer you are required to get a Sky TV package, which will set you back £35 a month, but includes Netflix, Sky essential TV, and Sky Stream.

If you are a Virgin Media customer you can add the Sky Sports channels to your subscription and it will set you back £20 a month as well.

Cheapest way to watch the Premier League on NOW TV

Liverpool lifted the Premier League last season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If you just want sport, and don't require paying for extra channels, such as you would with a Sky TV subscription, NOW TV is an excellent option.

They offer day passes from £14.99 which allow you to watch all the Sky Sports channels for 24 hours, so if you're only going to be at home a few times a season, this may be the most financially viable.

For all the sports channels for a month its £34.99, not as cheap as adding to Sky or Virgin, but it means you only get the sport channels, no extra Netflix etc.

They regularly run deals which can see you spenidng as little as £21, but they can be less flexible.

Cheapest way to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports

TNT Sports microphones (Image credit: Getty Images)

TNT Sports will be showing 52 live games next season, including the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs and two midweek rounds which included all 10 fixtures that week. They also show several Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games a week, and there are eight English teams involved in those competitions this season.

Sky are currently running a deal where you can add TNT Sports to your package for £20 a month, on a 31 day rolling contract, for 24 months. Virgin Media customers can currently add TNT to their package for just £18 a month.

If you are a BT broadband customer, you are be able to get it for just £10 a month, or free if you have been with them for a while. TNT Sports is also streamed on Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, but includes access to hundreds of shows and documentaries.

Other options to watch the Premier League on TV for cheap

Gary Lineker presents Match of the Day from Leicester's King Power Stadium in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are lucky to have a friend generous enough to share a login, or split the costs, this can bring the price down significantly. You can usually watch the channels on up to two devices (smart TV, computer, tablet, phone) simultaneously, so this may be a solution.

To watch it completely free, you could head down to the local pub showing the game and enjoy it there. Of course, it isn't free if you then partake in some of the pubs offerings, but you haven't technically paid for the football, so it's significantly cheaper.

All highlights will be on the BBC's Match of the Day on Saturday night for free, which won't be fronted by Gary Lineker for the first time since 1999.