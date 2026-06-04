The Leeds United away kit for 2026/27 is out - and it's a retro cracker

The Leeds United away kit 2026/27 has dropped – and it's a cracker if you love a retro badge.

Since Leeds' return to the Premier League, Adidas have really upped their game when it comes to designing shirts for the Elland Road faithful. This latest number is exactly what you'd expect: yellow, white and blue in all the right places.

Let's take a look.

The Leeds United home kit for 2026/27 feels like an instant classic

Elland Road ahead of Leeds' 2025/26 season opener against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was always a chance Leeds would return to the Championship for 2026/27 but thanks to the goals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin et al, and the mid-season tactical shift employed by manager Daniel Farke, the Whites are staying up.

That means this away shirt will be worn at various Premier League grounds, which is just as well, because it should be seen by as many fans as possible.

Buy the Leeds away kit for 2026/27 Yellow base, white and blue trim, retro badge, lovely interwoven pattern throughout - how can you go wrong with that?

Adidas's iconic Trefoil logo features prominently and the yellow base colour is exactly what fans have been after in an away shirt season-upon-season.

No modern Leeds shirt is complete without a blue and white trim, which can be found on the sleeves and around the collar.

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USMNT star Brenden Aaronson models this one following a season in which he won back the acclaim of Leeds supporters.

Leeds' primary sponsor Red Bull is on the front of the shirt and the logo matches the kit's blue secondary colour.

As for the badge, how about that? Back to the '80s indeed. Suave, classy, *clicks 'add to basket'*.