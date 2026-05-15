The Arsenal home kit for 2026/27 is out - and it will look great with a gold patch

The Arsenal home kit 2026/27 has dropped – and it's lovely.

You know the cliches: Arsenal are Merch FC, Adidas release new tops and retro designs several times a season to keep the Emirates Stadium well-dressed, and when it comes to kit release day, this is one that we always mark on the calendar.

But does it feel a little underwhelming this time?

The Arsenal home kit for 2026/27 feels very, very familiar

Alessia Russo in the new kit (Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal)

The only thing that Gunners want on next season's shirt is a gold Premier League patch: let's just get that out of the way.

And this one will look great with that, given that Adidas have brought redcurrant into the shirt, some 21 years after the Gunners changed their entire colour palette to commemorate leaving Highbury.

Buy the Arsenal home kit for 2026/27 An addition of redcurrant and a fancy new collar: no, Adidas haven't given Gooners anything new or exciting but it's a solid addition to the canon (no pun intended).

Adidas's iconic Three Stripes have got bigger and there's a darker collar on this one, but aside from that… not much change.

Yes, that can be a good thing – Adi stumbled upon a winning formula with this season's shirt – but with kits as expensive as they are, are Arsenal fans going to shell out for this one?

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“Wearing this shirt means representing something much bigger than ourselves,” Martin Odegaard says. “We carry the pride and belonging felt by our supporters around the world. Our connection with them inspires us and I feel so proud to wear this kit and to honour what this badge and what Arsenal stands for.”

Who are we kidding: of course it's going to fly off the shelves.

“At its core, the shirt stays true to Arsenal’s unmistakable identity, combining a rich red body with crisp white sleeves to deliver an instantly recognisable silhouette,“ Adidas tells us.