The Real Madrid home kit for 2026/27 is out - and it's a break from tradition

Real Madrid's new home kit for 2026/27, as modelled by the first-team squad

The Real Madrid home kit for the 2026/27 season is out - and it’s a beauty.

There’s a lot more colour present in the latest Real Madrid kit: from its sweeping red-pink stripes along the arms and down the shoulders, to its emerald green cuffs and collars - this is a shirt for the ages.

While details on the centre of the shirt have remained largely identical to past iterations of the Real Madrid kit, Adidas’ latest outing strays from its typical gold, black and blue colouring.

The Real Madrid home kit is something different, but beautiful

Blue was a featured colour on the 2021/22 Real Madrid home kit — the shirt in which Karim Benzema won the Ballon D’or and led Los Blancos to their 14th Champions League trophy.

Adidas’ latest kit design brings something similarly fresh to a tired Real Madrid colour-way that, while iconic and prestigious, was quickly becoming old in an increasingly stale series of successive releases.

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Adidas’ latest kit design brings something fresh to a Real Madrid colourway that, while iconic and prestigious, was quickly becoming old in an increasingly stale series of successive releases.

Los Blancos are aiming to make a return to major trophy-winning ways in the 2026/27 campaign, after two consecutive trophyless seasons.

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Their latest shirt feels like a design that will be beloved in the years to come, provided Real Madrid don’t falter for a third successive season in their LaLiga and Champions League pursuits.

The colour shift surely reflects the rejuvenated feeling that Real Madrid are hoping to impart upon their supporters next season, with Los Blancos royalty returning in Jose Mourinho.

While the noticeable absence of gold and black prevents this Adidas kit from appearing retro in design — harkening back to the days of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese manager in partnership — there’s a certain freshness about the latest Real Madrid.