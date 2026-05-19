The Liverpool home kit for 2026/27 has launched with an updated retro design

The new Liverpool home kit for the 2026/27 season has dropped… and it might just prove divisive.

Retro is never out of fashion, and Adidas have reached back into their Liverpool archive to get inspiration for their latest effort.

The question is… have they actually improved on the original design by updating it, or simply made fans yearn for the original?

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Liverpool go back to famous Sir Kenny Dalglish title triumph with latest kit

Liverpool wore this version of the adidas kit when they won the First Division title in 1990 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The kit is a modern take on the kit that Liverpool wore from 1989 to 1991, including the Reds' 18th title win in 1989/90.

That made it the last home kit of Liverpool's golden era that had extended back nearly 20 years into the early 1970s - and it would be another three decades before Liverpool finally got their hands on the top-flight trophy once again.

Liverpool 2026/27 home kit The painterly pattern is back for the Reds, in what will be a hugely nostalgic shirt for some fans… and confuse some younger supporters.

The original kit featured jagged, faded triangles that only really turned white at the very tips, but the pattern on the 2026/27 effort demands to be seen much more loudly.

Those triangles are back again, not-so-subtly suggesting the adidas logo at points, and are joined by some rather jazzy, very clear white lines. You can make your own Robbie Fowler goal celebration joke here.

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We suspect that may be divisive: some fans might like that adidas have found a way to bring a bit more visual interest to a kit that doesn't typically offer much room for interpretation. Others might feel like it looks like a child's duvet cover from the 1990s.

Adidas have tried to balance out having more white than usual on the kit by using a slightly darker shade of red than usual, which makes it feel a bit more like some of Reebok's early 2000s efforts than anything else. Lighting is a factor, however: in many lights, it is unmistakably Liverpool.

There's a green goalkeeper kit version of much the same design, too, in keeping with Bruce Grobelaar wearing a similar effort concurrent with the previous 80s-90s outfield red.