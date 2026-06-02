The new Chelsea home kit is out for 2026/27 - and the retro badge is a classy touch

Nike have released the new Chelsea home kit for 2026/27

Chelsea's home kit for the 2026/27 campaign has dropped - and it's different from previous years, to say the least.

First of all, the Blues have elected to go with a design which features a retro crest.

The yellow lion is the club crest for this coming season, which gives it a lovely old-world feel.

The Chelsea home kit for 2026/27 is something a little different

Xabi Alonso takes charge of the Blues in 2026/27 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In previous seasons, Chelsea have gone for more of a training shirt aesthetic, but this time it looks like a proper matchday shirt.

Unfortunately, the Blues won't be able to show off their new threads on the continent after finishing 10th in the Premier League last season.

However, a strong first season under new boss Xabi Alonso could render this kit a much-loved one in years to come.

Now, for the potentially controversial aspect. Chelsea's official club crest is interwoven into the fabric on the front of the shirt.

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Some of you will love it, others not so much. We're of the opinion that it's a nice touch - something different from the usual big club kit releases where you can hardly tell what's changed from one year to the next.

Chelsea's official press release reads: "The 2026/27 campaign is the 75th season since Ted Drake took over as Chelsea manager and reshaped the club’s identity. He replaced the Pensioners nickname with the Blues and the now-iconic lion symbol was introduced."

What do you think? Leave your comments below…