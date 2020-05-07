News and Features

Name: PSV Eindhoven

Founded: 1913

Home ground: Philips Stadion

League Titles: 24

PSV, or Philips Sport Vereniging, were founded by executives from the electrics company whose name they bear, initially as a works team. It was not until 1928 they allowed people from outside the company to represent them. They won their first Dutch league title the following year. Among their successes are the European Cup of 1988 and UEFA Cup of 1978. Past players include Ronald Koeman, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robin van Persie and Ruud Gullit.