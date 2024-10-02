Referee taken off Champions League clash after he allegedly threatens to kill player

An official who was due to oversee PSV's clash with Sporting was removed from his role

PSV Eindhoven&#039;s Dutch forward #09 Luuk De Jong (L) and Sporting Lisbon&#039;s Portuguese defender #25 Goncalo Inacio (R) fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 2 football match between PSV Eindhoven (NED) and Sporting Lisbon (POR) at the The Philips Stadion, in Eindhoven, on October 1, 2024.
(Image credit: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

An Italian referee was reportedly removed from a Champions League tie this week for allegedly threatening to kill a player during a match.

Fabio Maresca was due to be the fourth official for Tuesday night’s clash between PSV Eindhoven and Sporting CP, but was replaced by Daniele Doveri, who assisted his Italian colleagues Marco Guida, Ciro Carbone and Giorgio Peretti in the Netherlands.

