Manchester United still to announce one more move of January transfer window: report

The English transfer window came to a close on Monday evening, with Manchester United having an eventful last month.

Just one senior player arrived at Old Trafford, as wingback Patrick Dorgu was signed for £25million from Serie A side Lecce, while there two high-profile loan exits which have arguably left Ruben Amorim’s squad looking weaker than it did at the start of 2025.

Winger Antony, who was a £86million signing in 2022, will spend the rest of the season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis, while out-of-favour academy graduate Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa for the rest of the campaign. And despite the window closing in England, one more Manchester United departure appears likely.

Tyrell Malacia set for loan exit from Manchester United

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Dutch window not closing until Tuesday, teams in the Netherlands have an extra day to complete their wheeling and dealing, with PSV Eindhoven looking to snap up an Old Trafford first-team fringe player.

Defender Tyrell Malacia has been plagued with injury issues for the past 18 months, undergoing knee surgery twice before returning to the Red Devils first team at the end of November.

Tyrell Malacia is a Netherlands international (Image credit: David Davies)

Malacia, who was signed from Feyenoord for £13million in the summer of 2022 in Erik ten Hag's first deal as manager, has made eight Manchester United appearances this season and was the subject of interest from Benfica earlier in the window, only for talks over a move to break down.

But it would appear that PSV are set to seal a deal, with Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad reporting that the Netherlands international completed a medical with the side on Monday, with a deal set to be confirmed before Tuesday’s deadline.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PSV are currently sitting at the top of the Eredivisie, two points ahead of Ajax, with manager Peter Bosz short of options in defence. The report suggests that Malacia’s debut could come as early as Wednesday when PSV take on Feyenoord if they can get him registered in time,

Malacia’s exit comes shortly after the arrival of Dorgu, who also plays on the left-hand side of defence, while Luke Shaw is also back in training after his lengthy lay-off.

Manchester United signed Patrick Dorgu this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, sending Malacia out on loan is a logical move, as it should allow the 25-year-old to regain his match rhythm at a decent level following his injury nightmare.

Malacia, who is valued at €15million by Transfermarkt, will have a year left (plus a club option of a further 12 months) on his Old Trafford deal when he returns to the club in the summer, meaning the Red Devils will be able to assess his progress and also see how Dorgu settles when it comes to making a long-term decision over their left-back options.