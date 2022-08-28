Europa League 2022/23: Group stage fixtures announced

Arsenal (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) both learned their European schedules on Saturday as the fixtures for the Europa League 2022/23 group stage were announced.

With the World Cup to take place later in 2022, all of the games will be played between September and early November this time around, with the knockout phase to get underway as usual in February of next year.

The draw for the Europa League group stage was carried out on Friday in Istanbul; the final of this season's competition will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Group A – Arsenal, PSV, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway with a trip to Switzerland to face FC Zurich on Thursday September 8.

Mikel Arteta's side then host Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV (opens in new tab) – on paper, their toughest group opponents – the following Thursday.

That's followed by another home game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday October 6, before the return fixture in Norway a week later.

The Gunners make the short hop to the Netherlands for their second meeting with PSV on Thursday October 27, before completing their group fixtures by welcoming Zurich to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday November 3.

Group B – Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbache, AEK Larnaca

Dynamo Kyiv will proudly fly the Ukrainian flag in the Europa League 2022/23, as their homeland continues to resist Russia's invasion.

The two time UEFA Cup Winners' Cup champions have been drawn in the same group as Fenerbahce (opens in new tab), who they have already faced in Europe this season – beating them 2-1 on aggregate in the second round of Champions League qualification.

And Dynamo will open and close their Group B schedule against the Turkish giants, travelling to Istanbul on Matchday 1 and hosting them on Matchday 6.

Unable to play European matches in Kyiv due to the conflict, Dynamo have been contesting such fixtures over the border in the Polish city of Lodz.

Group C – Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

After winning the inaugural Europa Conference League last term, Roma (opens in new tab) will be striving to taste Europa League glory in 2022/23.

And the Giallorossi's group clashes with Real Betis will pit boss Jose Mourinho against fellow former Premier League manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Those two games take place on Matchdays 3 and 4, with Roma welcoming Betis to the Stadio Olimpico then heading to Los Verdiblancos' Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Ludogorets and HJK Helsinki – champions of Bulgaria and Finland respectively – complete the Group C line-up.

Group D – Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Unions unite in Group D, which might just be the hipsters' favourite of the Europa League 2022/23.

But Union Saint-Gilloise are the biggest story here: the Brussels-based outfit (who are owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom) enter their maiden European adventure after almost winning the Belgian title last season – having returned to the top flight following a 48-year absence.

New boss Karel Geraerts will be hoping that USG can spring a few more surprises this term; they travel to take on namesakes Union Berlin in their group opener on Thursday September 8.

Group E – Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia Nicosia

Competing in the Europa League for the third time in four seasons, 2020/21 runners-up Manchester United (opens in new tab) kick things off at home to Real Sociedad on Thursday September 8.

The Red Devils' first away match of the group sees them head to Moldova to face FC Sheriff, who have been ordered to play European fixtures away from their home region of Transnistria due to its proximity to the war in Ukraine – this game will likely take place in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

United hit the road again on Thursday October 6, this time coming up against Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia – before entertaining the Cypriot outfit at Old Trafford seven days later.

Erik ten Hag's team then host Sheriff on Thursday October 27 and finish up away to Real Sociedad on Thursday November 3.

Group F – Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Lazio (opens in new tab) and Feyenoord (opens in new tab) – last season's Europa Conference League runners-up – ought to be favourites to progress from Group F.

And we might get an idea of who's likely to win the group on Matchday 1 as they go head-to-head in Rome – the reverse fixture in Rotterdam comes on Matchday 6.

They're joined by Midtjylland and Sturm Graz, who finished second in Denmark and Austria respectively in 2021/22.

Group G – Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Tough to call, Group G features one (well, two) of the longest trips in European football this season: Nantes, from western France, have been drawn against Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

Nantes begin their campaign when they host Greek champions Olympiacos on Thursday September 8, before making the epic journey east the week after.

An intriguing line-up is completed by Germany's Freiburg, who have enjoyed a strong start to the new Bundesliga campaign.

Group H – Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

Monaco (opens in new tab) should be the team to beat in Group H, which also contains the raining champions of Serbia (Red Star Belgrade), Hungary (Ferencvaros) and Turkey (Trabzonspor).

The Ligue 1 side's opener takes them to the ever-hostile Rajko Mitic Stadium to face Red Star, before they entertain Ferencvaros in their first home match.

Expect some red-hot atmospheres in this group, not least when Red Star and Trabzonspor do battle.