Manchester United report: Red Devils return to Eredivisie in search for new forward

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is Manchester United’s next target in their hunt for a new forward, say reports, as the Red Devils continue their Eredivisie shopping spree.

Erik ten Hag left Ajax to take the manager’s job at Old Trafford over the summer, and since then the Premier League giants have regularly looked to his native Netherlands for talent.

Lisandro Martinez followed Ten Hag’s path from Ajax to United, while Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord.

However, the Red Devils’ hunt for a new forward has so far been unsuccessful, despite interest in another Ajax player, Brazil international Antony.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), United are now preparing a bid for Gakpo, who is valued at £35 million.

Ten Hag is a fan of the player and they share the same agency.

The manager picked Christian Eriksen up front as a false nine for United’s opening game of the Premier League season, a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

With Anthony Martial injured and Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave, they need more firepower in the forward line.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £100 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Recent reports said that United have now ended their interest in Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, with Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr among the options being looked at. (opens in new tab)

Antony now appears to be very unlikely to sign, with Ajax wanting £70m for his signature, while another former target, youngster Benjamin Sesko, is set to join RB Leipzig next summer from Salzburg.

Gakpo has caught the eye following an impressive year with PSV, where he scored 21 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old has a contract until 2026 in Eindhoven.