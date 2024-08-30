Manchester City set to sanction ANOTHER summer sale as club posts record departure count: report

Manchester City have sanctioned yet another sale as their mass exodus this summer continues.

Pep Guardiola's side are going in search of a never-seen-before fifth consecutive Premier League title and have so far won both of their opening games of the new campaign. A 2-0 win against Chelsea preceded a 4-1 demolition at home against Ipswich Town with Erling Haaland netting a hat-trick.

In terms of transfers, City have only recruited two players: Ilkay Gundogan returning to the club and Savinho brought in from Ligue 1 side Troyes. But it is the club's outgoings that have caught the attention of most, with plenty of players heading for the exit door.

WATCH | Why Savinho Means Man City Won't Miss Julian Alvarez

With Julian Alvarez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Joao Cancelo already gone, City have posted record profits from sales this summer with an estimated £175m reinvested back into club coffers. Now, according to sources in Holland, another academy star is heading for pastures new.

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink of ED has stated that Joel Ndala's soon-to-be-completed move to PSV Eindhoven will include a buy-back guarantee if the Sky Blues wish to bring him back to Etihad Stadium. The 18-year-old is expected to head to the Eredivisie on a season-long loan deal.

Ndala has been with City since 2017 and featured 23 times across five different competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, including appearances in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth Cup and EFL Trophy. He made his senior City debut in a pre-season clash against Celtic.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo thinks this is a deal that could suit all parties, especially given the Dutch loan success seen in Holland over the past few years in the form of Noni Madueke, Yankuba Minteh and Jarrad Branthwaite. While Ndala is a transfer, he could return as a ready-made first-team star for City in 2025 thanks to the safety of the clause.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City edging closer to all-time transfer record, as deadline approaches

Why are Oasis not playing gigs at the Etihad Stadium in 2025?

Manchester City to make move for Premier League wonderkid: report