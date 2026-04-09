Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached one of these major semi-finals since 2000?
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By Mark White published
Do you know your Brentfords from your Bayerns? Time to put your knowledge to the test
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Do you know your Brentfords from your Bayerns? Time to put your knowledge to the test