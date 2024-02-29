Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Since the creation of the Premier League, the top level of English football has transformed almost beyond recognition.

Compared to the early years, it now has a truly global appeal and is widely considered to be the most exciting league in the world.

This wouldn't have been possible without the presence of so many influential players and managers from abroad, some of whom feature in this quiz.

In honour of their impact, we're looking for the 50 non-English players who have made the most appearances in the Premier League.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?