Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?
English stalwarts like Gareth Barry, James Milner and Frank Lampard are no use to you here
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Since the creation of the Premier League, the top level of English football has transformed almost beyond recognition.
Compared to the early years, it now has a truly global appeal and is widely considered to be the most exciting league in the world.
This wouldn't have been possible without the presence of so many influential players and managers from abroad, some of whom feature in this quiz.
In honour of their impact, we're looking for the 50 non-English players who have made the most appearances in the Premier League.
