Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever played in the Champions League?

By Mark White
published

Some teams make the competition on a regular basis – others were one-hit wonders

A general view of the action during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Juventus FC and AC Milan on May 28, 2003 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. AC Milan won the final 3-2 on penalties.
(Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

20 minutes on the clock, 146 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

You might be able to name the usual suspects in this quiz… but how do you do with some of the lesser-known names?

There might even be one or two football clubs in today's list that you've never even heard of. We've listed them out firstly by how many seasons they've had competing in the Champions League, then by how many teams their nation reach the competition proper. 

There's one team on this list who only qualified once but made the semi-finals. there's one that have made it four times and the semi-finals twice. 

But that's enough clues from us…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz? 

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 