Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever played in the Champions League?

20 minutes on the clock, 146 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

You might be able to name the usual suspects in this quiz… but how do you do with some of the lesser-known names?

There might even be one or two football clubs in today's list that you've never even heard of. We've listed them out firstly by how many seasons they've had competing in the Champions League, then by how many teams their nation reach the competition proper.

There's one team on this list who only qualified once but made the semi-finals. there's one that have made it four times and the semi-finals twice.

But that's enough clues from us…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?