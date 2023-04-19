Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever played in the Champions League?
Some teams make the competition on a regular basis – others were one-hit wonders
20 minutes on the clock, 146 clubs to guess.
You might be able to name the usual suspects in this quiz… but how do you do with some of the lesser-known names?
There might even be one or two football clubs in today's list that you've never even heard of. We've listed them out firstly by how many seasons they've had competing in the Champions League, then by how many teams their nation reach the competition proper.
There's one team on this list who only qualified once but made the semi-finals. there's one that have made it four times and the semi-finals twice.
But that's enough clues from us…
