Quickfire Quiz 126: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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Courtesy of Kwizly, we've got a few more quizzes, just to keep you busy for the rest of your time sat on the loo (don't worry, we're not judging: that comes from a place of understanding).

Can you name every club to have ever reached a European Cup or Champions League final? It is a list that stretches from the early pioneers of the ‘50s to the modern-day behemoths. English teams have had their fair share of European misery over the years, and we are asking you to identify the architects of that pain. Can you name every club to have knocked an English team out of Europe?

To narrow the focus to a more recent heartbreak, we want you to name the Paris Saint-Germain XI that lost the 2020 Champions League final – and then, can you name the Arsenal XI that faced Atletico Madrid in 2018? From a night of missed opportunities in Lisbon, to a high-tension Europa League semi-final that marked one of the final major chapters of the Arsene Wenger era, we want to see if you can recall the stars and squad players who fell just short, ahead of this weekend's showpiece.

The Premier League has seen a revolving door of clubs since its inception in 1992, and we want to see if you have tracked every single arrival. Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League? See if you can name every club to have reached one of these major semi-finals since 2000, next, and while you are thinking about the Premier League’s elite, shift your focus to the specialists from twelve yards. We are challenging you to name every player to have scored 10+ Premier League penalties, a list that celebrates the coolest heads and most clinical finishers to ever step up to the spot.

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For those who find us a bit too predictable, Pre-Match Poser no.28 is intended to feel a little more Only Connect, while FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54 focuses, this week, on spiders, snakes and scorpions, in a cryptic masterclass that will require sharp lateral thinking and a deep reservoir of knowledge to navigate the grid and complete the puzzle.

Remember, by joining The Club – our free membership portal – you can log every score, earn unique digital badges, and see exactly where you rank against the sharpest minds in our community. And of course, sign up for our newsletter so that you never miss another quiz again.